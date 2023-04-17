Governor Sakaja takes drastic measures after Mama Lucy Hospital incident

According to a statement by the County Health and Wellness Committee member, Anastasia Nyalita, new appointments have been made to replace the previous Board members.

The hospital's newly constituted management board is composed of eight members, with Dorcas Kemunto serving as the Chairperson and Bernard Gituma as the Board Secretary.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Christopher Githinji and Susan Wanjiru Kamau are members of the board, as are Yvonne Peris Alera Makokha, Jennifer Mumbua Mutunga, Ronald Ngala Oniango, and Fridah Wambui Nduati.

What happened at Mama Lucy Hospital?

The widely publicized case of a 26-year-old patient from Njiru who lost her unborn baby at the hospital sparked a range of emotions, prompting many people, including Nairobi County Woman Representative Esther Passaris, to express their views on the matter.

The pregnant woman reported experiencing lower abdominal pain that spread to her back and intensified over time. She also expressed concerns about a lack of regular fetal movement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Upon examination, the on-call doctor recommended an ultrasound to check for fetal heartbeat.

161 Nairobians were screened for cancer at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital, 8 showed signs of cancer Pulse Live Kenya

After the medical team and counselors at Mama Lucy Kibaki reviewed the ultrasound results, they informed the patient and her family that the baby had already passed away.