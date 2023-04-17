The entire Management Board of Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital has been dismissed by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja in response to allegations of mistreatment of a patient.
Governor Sakaja takes drastic measures after Mama Lucy Hospital incident
Governor Johnson Sakaja has been forced to intervene after a patient was neglected at Mama Lucy Hospital
According to a statement by the County Health and Wellness Committee member, Anastasia Nyalita, new appointments have been made to replace the previous Board members.
The hospital's newly constituted management board is composed of eight members, with Dorcas Kemunto serving as the Chairperson and Bernard Gituma as the Board Secretary.
Christopher Githinji and Susan Wanjiru Kamau are members of the board, as are Yvonne Peris Alera Makokha, Jennifer Mumbua Mutunga, Ronald Ngala Oniango, and Fridah Wambui Nduati.
What happened at Mama Lucy Hospital?
The widely publicized case of a 26-year-old patient from Njiru who lost her unborn baby at the hospital sparked a range of emotions, prompting many people, including Nairobi County Woman Representative Esther Passaris, to express their views on the matter.
The pregnant woman reported experiencing lower abdominal pain that spread to her back and intensified over time. She also expressed concerns about a lack of regular fetal movement.
Upon examination, the on-call doctor recommended an ultrasound to check for fetal heartbeat.
After the medical team and counselors at Mama Lucy Kibaki reviewed the ultrasound results, they informed the patient and her family that the baby had already passed away.
It should be noted that this was the second time Sakaja was compelled to issue a statement regarding the facility, as he had previously apologized to Nairobians after discovering Mama Lucy Hospital in a deplorable condition.
