Sakaja is Dumbfounded by the sorry state of Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital

The first-time governor who was accompanied by his deputy Njoroge Muchiri made the visit to the facility after several mounting pressure from the public who are demanding that the governor cracks the whip on the unattentive attendants.

While recording his displeasure about the operations in the hospital, Sakaja apologized for the deplorable state of the hospital promising to make sure everything takes the desired shape.

"On behalf of the government of Nairobi, I want to apologize to the people of Nairobi. I think we've not been serving you well. There is a lot that leaves to be desired here," the first-term governor, Sakaja said.

"I visited and listened to patients and staff at Mama Lucy Hospital. The situation is not good. I apologize on behalf of the previous administration as well as the NMS for the state of things," Sakaja added.

One of the issues that did not click well with the city of Nairobi governor was the sharing of beds by patients in the hospital which he said his administration would equip with more beds and expand the facility to accommodate more patients adding that his government will take care of them, have access to timely attendance and drug availability.

"We are finding mothers sharing beds after giving birth. There is a lady whom we found sitting on the bench immediately after giving birth. We are out of capacity here and there is a need for expansion and for other facilities to be working," Sakaja said.

"We will take better care of you. Mothers should not be sharing beds, patients not being attended to on time, drugs not being available, and a lot more. I will not rest until we achieve this," he confirmed.

Concerning the mothers and patients whom the facility was holding even after being discharged for the failure of clearing their dues, the governor ordered their immediate release promising that the county government was going to the foot for the bill.