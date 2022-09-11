RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Sakaja is Dumbfounded by the sorry state of Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital

Masia Wambua

Johnson Sakaja who made the visit to the Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital unannounced was met by a wanting state of operation and state of affairs of the hospital that almost left him crying.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja speaking to City Hall staff on August 29, 2022
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja speaking to City Hall staff on August 29, 2022

Nairobi governor, Johnson Sakaja today while in an impromptu visit is Mama Lucky Kibaki Hospital one of the health facilities run by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) came face to face with a wanting sorry state of the facility that left him dumbfounded.

Recommended articles

The first-time governor who was accompanied by his deputy Njoroge Muchiri made the visit to the facility after several mounting pressure from the public who are demanding that the governor cracks the whip on the unattentive attendants.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja speaking to City Hall staff on August 29, 2022
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja speaking to City Hall staff on August 29, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Sakaja issues immediate order on Boda Bodas in Nairobi

While recording his displeasure about the operations in the hospital, Sakaja apologized for the deplorable state of the hospital promising to make sure everything takes the desired shape.

"On behalf of the government of Nairobi, I want to apologize to the people of Nairobi. I think we've not been serving you well. There is a lot that leaves to be desired here," the first-term governor, Sakaja said.

"I visited and listened to patients and staff at Mama Lucy Hospital. The situation is not good. I apologize on behalf of the previous administration as well as the NMS for the state of things," Sakaja added.

Johnson Sakaja with his wife June Ndegwa & kids
Johnson Sakaja with his wife June Ndegwa & kids Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Sakaja's wife & kids steal the show during swearing-in ceremony [Photos]

One of the issues that did not click well with the city of Nairobi governor was the sharing of beds by patients in the hospital which he said his administration would equip with more beds and expand the facility to accommodate more patients adding that his government will take care of them, have access to timely attendance and drug availability.

"We are finding mothers sharing beds after giving birth. There is a lady whom we found sitting on the bench immediately after giving birth. We are out of capacity here and there is a need for expansion and for other facilities to be working," Sakaja said.

"We will take better care of you. Mothers should not be sharing beds, patients not being attended to on time, drugs not being available, and a lot more. I will not rest until we achieve this," he confirmed.

Concerning the mothers and patients whom the facility was holding even after being discharged for the failure of clearing their dues, the governor ordered their immediate release promising that the county government was going to the foot for the bill.

The impromptu visit to the hospital was precipitated after it was recently put on the spot following the death of a 28-year-old woman, Maureen Anyango who died after delivering a set of twins on September 6.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Sakaja is Dumbfounded by the sorry state of Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital

Sakaja is Dumbfounded by the sorry state of Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital

Ruto: What I will do once I put the Bible down after being sworn in

Ruto: What I will do once I put the Bible down after being sworn in

I was threatened and forced to support Raila- Azimio insider speaks out

I was threatened and forced to support Raila- Azimio insider speaks out

Francis Atwoli and Mary Kilobi travel to the UK [Photos]

Francis Atwoli and Mary Kilobi travel to the UK [Photos]

Azimio addresses reports of misappropriation of funds in Raila's camp

Azimio addresses reports of misappropriation of funds in Raila's camp

Ndindi Nyoro triples his shares in KPLC to become the largest individual shareholder

Ndindi Nyoro triples his shares in KPLC to become the largest individual shareholder

White House announces US President Joe Biden's delegation for Ruto's swearing in

White House announces US President Joe Biden's delegation for Ruto's swearing in

Kalonzo outlines condition for joining Kenya Kwanza, addresses claims of meeting Ruto

Kalonzo outlines condition for joining Kenya Kwanza, addresses claims of meeting Ruto

Karua hints at taking Supreme Court ruling to East African Court of Justice

Karua hints at taking Supreme Court ruling to East African Court of Justice

Trending

Details of Uhuru Kenyatta's visit to Raila Odinga's home in Karen

Raila Odinga nurses injuries after minor accident

Details of Uhuru Kenyatta's visit to Raila Odinga's home in Karen

Details of Uhuru's night visit to Raila's home in Karen [Photos]

President Uhuru Kenyatta chairing a past Cabinet meeting

Cabinet Secretary's husband: I saved my marriage by supporting Raila [Video]

President Uhuru Kenyatta speaking with DP William Ruto at a past event

Uhuru shoots down Ruto's olive branch