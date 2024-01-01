The sports category has moved to a new website.

Gov't revises Nairobi Expressway toll rates upwards [Prices]

Amos Robi

Under the revised rates, the minimum toll for using the Expressway has risen to Sh170, up from the previous Sh120.

Nairobi Expressway toll stations
Motorists utilizing the Nairobi Expressway will now face increased toll charges as the government has revised the toll rates.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen approved the new toll rates in a Special Gazette notice issued on December 19, 2023.

The reason behind this change, as stated by Murkomen, is the depreciation of the Shilling against the US Dollar.

Under the revised rates, the minimum toll for using the Expressway has risen to Sh170, up from the previous Sh120.

Likewise, the maximum toll for saloon cars, the highest category, has increased to Sh500 from the prior Sh360.

These toll rates are subject to further adjustments in the future, taking into account not only the prevailing exchange rate but also changes in the consumer price index (CPI).

The Nairobi Expressway features 10 exits located at Mlolongo, Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Eastern Bypass, Southern Bypass, Capital Centre, Haile Selassie Avenue, Museum Hill, and Westlands.

The Nairobi Expressway
The Nairobi Expressway Pulse Live Kenya

Here's the updated fee structure for various routes:

  • Mlolongo to SGR - Sh250
  • Mlolongo to Eastern Bypass - Sh250
  • Mlolongo to Southern Bypass - Sh330
  • Mlolongo to Capital Centre - Sh410
  • Mlolongo to Haile Selassie - Sh410
  • Mlolongo to Museum Hill - Sh500
  • Westlands to Mlolongo - Sh500
  • Westlands to Syokimau - Sh500
  • Westlands to JKIA - Sh410
  • Westlands to Eastern Bypass - Sh410
  • Westlands to Southern Bypass: Sh330
  • Westlands to Haile Selassie - Sh250
  • Westlands to Capital Centre - Sh250
  • Westlands to Museum Hill - Sh170
  • The Mall to Mlolongo and Syokimau - Sh500
  • The Mall to JKIA - Sh410
  • The Mall to Eastern Bypass - Sh330
  • The Mall to Southern Bypass and Capital Centre - Sh 250
  • The Mall to Haile Selassie and Museum Hill - Sh170
  • Museum Hill to Mlolongo - Sh500
  • Museum Hill to Syokimau - Sh410
  • Museum Hill to JKIA - Sh330
  • Museum Hill to Eastern Bypass - Sh330
  • Museum Hill to Southern Bypass - Sh250
  • Museum Hill to Capital Centre - Sh170
  • Museum Hill to Haile Selassie - Sh170
  • Haile Selassie to Mlolongo - Sh410
  • Haile Selassie to Syokimau - Sh410
  • Haile Selassie to JKIA - Sh330
  • Haile Selassie to Eastern Bypass - Sh250
  • Haile Selassie to Westlands - Sh250
  • Haile Selassie to Southern Bypass - Sh170
  • Haile Selassie to Museum Hill - Sh170
  • Haile Selassie to Capital Centre - Sh170
  • Capital Centre to Mlolongo: Sh410
  • Capital Centre to Syokimau - Sh330
  • Capital Centre to JKIA, Eastern Bypass, and Westlands - Sh250
  • Capital Centre to Southern Bypass, Haile Selassie, and Museum Hill - Sh170
  • Southern Bypass to Mlolongo, Syokimau, and Westlands - Sh330
  • Southern Bypass to JKIA and Museum Hill - Sh250
  • Southern Bypass to Eastern Bypass, Capital Centre, and Haile Selassie - Sh170
  • Eastern Bypass to Mlolongo, Syokimau, Capital Centre, and Haile Selassie - Sh250
  • Eastern Bypass to JKIA and Southern Bypass - Sh170
  • Eastern Bypass to Museum Hill - Sh330
  • Eastern Bypass to Westlands - Sh410
  • JKIA to Eastern Bypass - Sh170
  • JKIA to Southern Bypass and Capital Centre - Sh250
  • JKIA to Haile Selassie and Museum Hill - Sh330
  • JKIA to Westlands - Sh410
  • SGR to Eastern Bypass - Sh170
  • SGR to Southern Bypass - Sh250
  • SGR to Capital Centre and Haile Selassie - Sh330
  • SGR to Museum Hill and Westlands - Sh410
  • Syokimau to SGR - Sh170
  • Syokimau to Eastern Bypass - Sh250
  • Syokimau to Southern Bypass and Capital Centre - Sh330
  • Syokimau to Haile Selassie and Museum Hill - Sh410
  • Syokimau to Westlands - Sh500
