Gov't revises Nairobi Expressway toll rates upwards [Prices]

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen approved the new toll rates in a Special Gazette notice issued on December 19, 2023.

The reason behind this change, as stated by Murkomen, is the depreciation of the Shilling against the US Dollar.

Under the revised rates, the minimum toll for using the Expressway has risen to Sh170, up from the previous Sh120.

Likewise, the maximum toll for saloon cars, the highest category, has increased to Sh500 from the prior Sh360.

These toll rates are subject to further adjustments in the future, taking into account not only the prevailing exchange rate but also changes in the consumer price index (CPI).

The Nairobi Expressway features 10 exits located at Mlolongo, Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Eastern Bypass, Southern Bypass, Capital Centre, Haile Selassie Avenue, Museum Hill, and Westlands.

Here's the updated fee structure for various routes:

