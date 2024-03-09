The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Grade 8 pupil found dead after falling from 7th floor of school building in Nairobi

Charles Ouma

The body of the young learner was found on the first floor after falling from the seventh floor of the building

Joy Gardens Primary Tena-Umoja
Joy Gardens Primary Tena-Umoja

Police in Nairobi are investigating an incident in which the body of a grade 8 pupil was found dead after falling from the seventh floor of the school building.

Recommended articles

The incident happened on Friday evening at around 6pm when the learner at Joy Gardens Primary Tena-Umoja in Nairobi is reported to have fallen from the building.

Detectives and police officers from Buru Buru were called in to investigate the mysterious death of the 13-year-old.

Surveillance CCTV footage were obtained by detectives to aid in the investigations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reports indicate that the deceased’s family disputed the school management’s narrative with police categorizing their investigation as possible suicide or murder.

Buruburu sub-county police commander Francis Kamau, confirmed the incident, noting that preliminary investigations have unearthed some inconstancies.

“We are investigating murder for now. This is because of many inconsistencies detected,” he said.

Police line tapeGetty Images
Police line tapeGetty Images Business Insider USA

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place to shed more light into the circumstances that led to the boy’s death.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lifeless body of the learner was found on the first floor of the building and his parents contacted.

Following the incident, scores of parents visited the institution to check on their children.

Parent dispute school narrative, demand post mortem

The school in question operates as a boarding institution with numerous pupils in attendance.

Further details are expected to emerge from an autopsy demanded by the grieving parents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other parents with learners at the institution expressed hope for speedy investigations to unearth what caused the learner’s death.

Reports further reveal that the school is also probing the matter internally as the deceased pupil had reportedly been interrogated by a teacher earlier in the day.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Jowie's message of hope after his sentencing was postponed

Jowie's message of hope after his sentencing was postponed

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura’s statement on blogger Peris Mugera’s death

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura’s statement on blogger Peris Mugera’s death

Grade 8 pupil found dead after falling from 7th floor of school building in Nairobi

Grade 8 pupil found dead after falling from 7th floor of school building in Nairobi

Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen & Caleb Kositany involved in chopper accident

Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen & Caleb Kositany involved in chopper accident

Ruto explains 2 reasons for settling on military generals for ambassadorial roles

Ruto explains 2 reasons for settling on military generals for ambassadorial roles

Bishop Margaret Wanjiru's retreat after warning Ruto & Gachagua lights up the internet

Bishop Margaret Wanjiru's retreat after warning Ruto & Gachagua lights up the internet

Blogger Peris Mugera's last minutes alive before her body was found in Kirinyaga

Blogger Peris Mugera's last minutes alive before her body was found in Kirinyaga

Chiloba wins big in Ruto's diplomatic shakeup, Big Ted & others lose out [Full List]

Chiloba wins big in Ruto's diplomatic shakeup, Big Ted & others lose out [Full List]

Husband awarded Sh23M after his wife was stabbed in a hotel within Maasai Mara

Husband awarded Sh23M after his wife was stabbed in a hotel within Maasai Mara

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A crowd outside an apartment where a woman was died after reportedly being thrown from one of the houses

Woman dies after falling from apartment in Kasarani

Kenya Power announces countrywide delay in Tokens, bill payments

How EPRA determines electricity prices in Kenya

President William Ruto signs the County Governments Additional Allocations Bill at State House

Ruto unlocks an extra Sh46 billion for counties

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki meeting immigration officials at Nyayo House on September 8, 2023

Gov't effects new increased charges for IDs, passports & other citizen services