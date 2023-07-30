Health CS Nakhumicha stirs social media after ordering transfer of police boss

The CS who was speaking in Trans Nzoia County on Saturday, July 29 ordered that Officer Commanding Station (OCS) for Matisi, John Thuo be transferred immediately.

Nakhumicha faulted the OCS for insecurity in the area, stating that she has the powers to issue the orders as President William Ruto's administration had adopted a 'one-government approach'.

According to her, this effectively means any CS has the powers to make radical decisions touching on other ministries.

"We are using the one government approach. That means that when I stand here, I'm representing President William Ruto's government and I am ordering the transfer of Matisi OCS. If the county commandant is here or wherever he is, let the message reach him that the CS has said that by tomorrow, the Matisi OCS should be out of here. I will just go and report to my colleague (Interior CS Kithure) Kindiki the action I've taken," CS Nakhumicha said.

She was speaking at the burial ceremony of 32-year-old Joseph Marango who was killed in Kitale during the recent wave of anti-government protests.

The video of the CS issuing the orders went viral with netizens weighing in that such moves are a recipe for confusion in government.

