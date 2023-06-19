Health CS suspends 8 NHIF managers after NTV exposé

CS Nakhumicha suspended eight branch managers following accusations of using deceitful tactics to exploit Kenyan citizens.

Secretary Nakumicha has directed the NHIF board to launch an immediate investigation into the matter and submit a preliminary report within the next 48 hours.

The NHIF plays a vital role in providing financial risk protection to households across Kenya.

However, recent allegations of fraudulent practices have raised concerns about the integrity and transparency of the organization.

In an effort to address these issues, the NHIF has been undergoing extensive reforms to enhance its efficiency and effectiveness.

NHIF Scandal

According to the investigative piece by NTV, rogue health facilities disguised as healthcare providers used the name of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to prey on elderly patients.

They allegedly convinced patients to travel to certain health facilities where they would receive free medical services.

After receiving treatment, the patients were discharged and NHIF paid the facilities large sums of money.

