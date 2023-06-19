The Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakumicha, has taken decisive action after allegations of fraudulent activities within the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).
Health CS suspends 8 NHIF managers after NTV exposé
Health CS Susan Nakhumicha has cracked the whip on 8 NHIF managers in latest scandal
CS Nakhumicha suspended eight branch managers following accusations of using deceitful tactics to exploit Kenyan citizens.
Secretary Nakumicha has directed the NHIF board to launch an immediate investigation into the matter and submit a preliminary report within the next 48 hours.
The NHIF plays a vital role in providing financial risk protection to households across Kenya.
However, recent allegations of fraudulent practices have raised concerns about the integrity and transparency of the organization.
In an effort to address these issues, the NHIF has been undergoing extensive reforms to enhance its efficiency and effectiveness.
NHIF Scandal
According to the investigative piece by NTV, rogue health facilities disguised as healthcare providers used the name of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to prey on elderly patients.
They allegedly convinced patients to travel to certain health facilities where they would receive free medical services.
After receiving treatment, the patients were discharged and NHIF paid the facilities large sums of money.
The investigation found that eight different hospitals involved in the scheme were paid Sh1.54 billion for a total of 30,111 claims made between July 1, 2022 and June 9, 2023.
