ADVERTISEMENT
CANEX Weekend 2024: Highlights of Africa’s vibrant creative industry & culture

Charles Ouma

CANEX weekend 2024 offered an intimate, global experience with those in attendance connecting with the continent’s rich cultural diversity through arts, culture and entertainment while also tapping into the expertise of the panelists and notable players in the industry.

Algeria’s capital of Algiers hosted the Creative Africa Nexus program (CANEX) Weekend 2024 in which the vibrant spirit of Africa's creativity came to life in a unique celebration that spanned three days.

Arts, creativity, culture, sports and entertainment all blended perfectly with expert panel discussions also running during the three-day-event.

CANEX weekend 2024 brought Africa’s top talent in the Creative and Cultural Industries (CCI) under one roof for weekend of its kind that ran for three straight days (16-19 October, 2024).

The landmark event offered a unique experience with those in attendance connecting with the continent’s rich cultural diversity through arts, culture and entertainment while also tapping into the expertise of the panelists and notable players in the industry.

Entrepreneurs in the CCI space also got a chance to exhibit their unique creations that reflected the continents rich and vibrant cultural heritage.

The event offered an intimate, global experience and was livestreamed on YouTube, ensuring it’s accessible to audiences around the world.

Notable personalities shaping up conversations on Africa’s rich cultural diversity and breaking new barriers across the globe were well represented with Professional Boxer and 2024 Olympic Gold medalist from Algeria Imane Khelif lighting up the stage with some of her signature punches.

Models donning cultural attire, some of which were on display caused a stir at the event which gave the global audience an intimate experience with the continent’s Creative and Cultural Industries (CCIs).

The CANEX platform seeks to harness the immense potential and opportunities provided by the creative economy as a key driver for development and job creation.

It is an initiative of the Afreximbank and other stakeholders keen on the development of Africa’s Creative and Cultural Industries.

The solution-driven platform addresses challenges faced by this economy, through the provision of access to finance, capacity building, trade, investment and export promotion, access to new market opportunities, digital solutions, and policy advocacy to fast-track the scaling of Africa’s creative sectors within the global economy.

Fueled by advancements in technology, especially the digital and streaming revolutions, the Creative and Cultural Industries (CCIs) are among the most rapidly growing sectors.

In the continent, CCIs and their linkages to the rest of the economy have largely been overlooked.

Informal players dominate the industry that is characterized by unstructured markets and plagued by challenges including limited capital, due largely to perceived risks associated with the sectors; knowledge gaps especially in specialised areas e.g. film production, incomplete value chains; limited linkages into high value demand hubs; and unfavourable regulatory environment.

The CANEX weekend offers a structured approach to addressing some of these challenges by bringing industry players and experst under one roof to collaborate towards solutions and share experiences.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

