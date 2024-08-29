The sports category has moved to a new website.

Highlights of Ruto's visit to Migori county, projects launched & impact

Denis Mwangi

President Ruto is on a 4-day development tour of Nyanza region

President William Ruto in Ngege Village in Suna East Constituency, Migori County for the Last Mile Rural Electrification project
President William Ruto on Wednesday embarked on a development tour of Migori County on the first day of his Nyanza visit.

One of the key projects highlighted during the tour is the upgrading of the Ngege-Mapera-Rabuor and Kawa-Osingo-Nyaduong roads to bitumen standard, ensuring durable and reliable connectivity within the region.

This project spans a total of 22 kilometers, with the Ngege-Mapera-Rabuor road covering 13.4 kilometers and the Kawa-Osingo-Nyaduong road stretching for 8.6 kilometers.

President William Ruto launched the upgrading to Bitumen Standard & Performance Based Routine Maintenance of Ngege-Mapera-Rabuor and Kawa-Osingo-Nyaduong Roads in Migori County.
Situated in Suna East Sub-County, these roads are expected to significantly boost trade and improve access to essential services such as healthcare, education, and administrative support.

The road upgrade project is also set to create approximately 140 jobs, employing engineers, technicians, and casual laborers.

By enhancing the transport network, the project aims to facilitate easier movement of goods and people, thus stimulating economic activities and improving the overall quality of life for residents.

Commitment to Clean Water for All

President Ruto's tour also focused on critical water supply projects that will benefit thousands of households.

The Lower Kuja Irrigation Development Project, located in Nyatike Sub-County, is poised to enhance food security by ensuring a sustainable food supply.

President William Ruto commissioned the Lower Kuja Irrigation Development Project in Migori County
Targeting the irrigation of 19,000 acres, the project aims to produce approximately 80,000 metric tons of rice and other crops.

The initiative directly benefits 4,750 households and is expected to create indirect employment opportunities for up to 98,000 people.

This project has the potential to generate an estimated Sh6 billion annually through wealth creation and support for agro-based industries.

In addition to the Lower Kuja project, the Kegonga Cluster Water Supply – Lot 1 was launched in Kuria East, aiming to serve a population of 139,474 with a daily capacity of 7,900 cubic meters of clean water.

President William Ruto launching the Kegonga Cluster Water Supply – Lot 1 in Migori
This initiative will not only provide reliable and safe water supply to households but also boost economic growth and improve public health by reducing waterborne diseases.

President Ruto also officially commissioned the Kamasubo Village Electrification Project in Suna East Constituency, Migori County.

This project will connect over 91 households to electricity. Through rural electrification, REREC aims to empower residents and drive socio-economic transformation for the people of Kamasubo Village

These projects are part of a broader agenda to foster economic growth, create jobs, and improve the welfare of Kenyan citizens, demonstrating the administration's dedication to development and prosperity across the country.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

