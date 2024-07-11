Gladys Wanga celebrates revenue milestone as youths demand her resignation

On Thursday, July 11, through her X account, the governor announced a remarkable achievement in the county’s revenue collection.

Record-breaking revenue achievement for Homabay county

Over the past year, Homa Bay County has generated Sh 1.2 billion in Own Source Revenue.

Homabay County Governor Gladys Wanga (X) Pulse Live Kenya

According to Gladys Wanga, this milestone was reached through the implementation of effective measures and systems aimed at boosting the county’s financial performance.

"This has paved the way for notable improvements in healthcare services, including the advancement of healthcare workers, provision of bursaries and scholarships, and the regularization of EYE teachers.

"This accomplishment would not have been possible without the support of the traders, taxpayers, and the wider community of Homa Bay County. Their contributions have played a crucial role in driving the transformative changes that are shaping our county," she wrote.

Youth demands for Wanga’s resignation

Despite the positive news, Governor Wanga is currently facing pressure from the county’s youth, who are demanding her resignation. This unrest stems from her recent comments about the ongoing protests across the country.

In a viral video, Governor Wanga is heard advising her constituents to refrain from participating in the demonstrations, citing the loss of young lives in previous incidents.

"What I must tell you, my people. Not every war is ours... We have carried a huge weight over the past incidents and our young people have died... Last year about 75 young Luos died, and we are yet to bury others. Why are you joining a fight when you see the neighbors fighting? You don't know what they are fighting about... You don't even know where the husband and wife met?" she said.

Mixed reactions to Wanga’s remarks

Governor Wanga’s statements have sparked mixed reactions among the public. Some have interpreted her remarks as tribalistic, accusing her of discouraging the youth from standing up for their rights.

Critics argue that the younger generation does not adhere to tribal lines and view themselves as leaders in their own right.

Others have accused Wanga of being a mole within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

