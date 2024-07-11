The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Gladys Wanga celebrates revenue milestone as youths demand her resignation

Lynet Okumu

In the face of rising tensions from Gen Z's threatening to occupy her office, Homaby County Governor Gladys Wanga has shared a significant development for the county.

Homabay County Governor Gladys Wanga (X)
Homabay County Governor Gladys Wanga (X)

In the face of rising tensions from Gen Z residents threatening to occupy her office, Governor Gladys Wanga of Homa Bay has shared a significant development for the county.

Recommended articles

On Thursday, July 11, through her X account, the governor announced a remarkable achievement in the county’s revenue collection.

Over the past year, Homa Bay County has generated Sh 1.2 billion in Own Source Revenue.

ADVERTISEMENT
Homabay County Governor Gladys Wanga (X)
Homabay County Governor Gladys Wanga (X) Homabay County Governor Gladys Wanga (X) Pulse Live Kenya

According to Gladys Wanga, this milestone was reached through the implementation of effective measures and systems aimed at boosting the county’s financial performance.

"This has paved the way for notable improvements in healthcare services, including the advancement of healthcare workers, provision of bursaries and scholarships, and the regularization of EYE teachers.

"This accomplishment would not have been possible without the support of the traders, taxpayers, and the wider community of Homa Bay County. Their contributions have played a crucial role in driving the transformative changes that are shaping our county," she wrote.

Homabay County Governor Gladys Wanga (X)
Homabay County Governor Gladys Wanga (X) Homabay County Governor Gladys Wanga (X) Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the positive news, Governor Wanga is currently facing pressure from the county’s youth, who are demanding her resignation. This unrest stems from her recent comments about the ongoing protests across the country.

In a viral video, Governor Wanga is heard advising her constituents to refrain from participating in the demonstrations, citing the loss of young lives in previous incidents.

"What I must tell you, my people. Not every war is ours... We have carried a huge weight over the past incidents and our young people have died... Last year about 75 young Luos died, and we are yet to bury others. Why are you joining a fight when you see the neighbors fighting? You don't know what they are fighting about... You don't even know where the husband and wife met?" she said.

Homabay County Governor Gladys Wanga (X)
Homabay County Governor Gladys Wanga (X) Homabay County Governor Gladys Wanga (X) Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Wanga’s statements have sparked mixed reactions among the public. Some have interpreted her remarks as tribalistic, accusing her of discouraging the youth from standing up for their rights.

Critics argue that the younger generation does not adhere to tribal lines and view themselves as leaders in their own right.

Others have accused Wanga of being a mole within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Homabay County Governor Gladys Wanga (X)
Homabay County Governor Gladys Wanga (X) Homabay County Governor Gladys Wanga (X) Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

These accusations have further fueled the demand for her resignation, as some believe she is not genuinely representing the interests of the people.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

President Ruto fires entire Cabinet except DP Gachagua & Prime CS Mudavadi

President Ruto fires entire Cabinet except DP Gachagua & Prime CS Mudavadi

Gladys Wanga celebrates revenue milestone as youths demand her resignation

Gladys Wanga celebrates revenue milestone as youths demand her resignation

Duties awaiting DPP Ingonga after election as President of Africa Prosecutors'

Duties awaiting DPP Ingonga after election as President of Africa Prosecutors'

AG Justin Muturi pursues legal redress over Standard Media article

AG Justin Muturi pursues legal redress over Standard Media article

President Ruto mourns sudden death of Justice David Majanja

President Ruto mourns sudden death of Justice David Majanja

Stellar academic & career profile of departed High Court Judge David Majanja

Stellar academic & career profile of departed High Court Judge David Majanja

Gov't gives its position on man facing execution in Saudi Arabia

Gov't gives its position on man facing execution in Saudi Arabia

Cabinet Secretaries given deadline to fire advisors

Cabinet Secretaries given deadline to fire advisors

Mathira MP speaks on claims of plotting DP Gachagua's impeachment

Mathira MP speaks on claims of plotting DP Gachagua's impeachment

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

June Ruto at the National Defence College.

What awaits June Ruto after joining course with KDF, NIS, KRA & other gov't officers

Spice FM studio

Standard Media Group presenters down tools in protest

Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo

Details of LSK President Faith Odhiambo's appointment by Ruto

In the middle, mother to the late Kennedy Onyango, 12-year-old boy who was shot in Rongai

Why police seized Kennedy Onyango's body during his funeral