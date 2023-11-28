The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Housing Levy back on! Court temporarily suspends its earlier ruling

Denis Mwangi

The Housing Levy matter takes a new twist after the court temporarily halted enforcement of its earlier decision in which it declared the Housing Levy as unconstitutional.

Ruto unveils affordable housing & inspects key projects in Mombasa
Ruto unveils affordable housing & inspects key projects in Mombasa

The three-judge bench, consisting of High Court Justices David Majanja, Christine Meoli, and Lawrence Mugambi, has issued stay orders on their earlier ruling regarding the constitutionality the contentious Housing Levy.

Recommended articles

The ruling, delivered in the morning on November 28, 2023, deemed the housing levy unconstitutional and barred the government from collecting the housing levy.

However, the 3-judge bench, in a ruling at 3:00 p.m., has now allowed the government to continue collecting the levy, and given the respondents more time to request conservatory orders against the ruling declaring the housing levy unconstitutional.

High Court Judge David Majanja
High Court Judge David Majanja High Court Judge David Majanja Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

"An order of stay is hereby issued, staying the orders of this judgement issued today November 28, 2023, pending the filing of a formal application for conservatory orders in the Court of Appeal and these orders of stay shall remain in force until January 10, 2024,” Justice David Majanja said.

Stay orders are often used to maintain the status quo while a court reviews the case or pending further legal action.

The initial ruling highlighted several issues with the housing levy, including its failure to meet constitutional requirements related to the rule of law and legal certainty.

The court raised concerns about the absence of a legal mechanism to anchor the levy, leaving uncertainties about how beneficiaries would be identified.

ADVERTISEMENT
Lady Justice Meoli Christine Wanjiku appears before the JSC for an interview for the position of Judge of the Court of Appeal
Lady Justice Meoli Christine Wanjiku appears before the JSC for an interview for the position of Judge of the Court of Appeal Pulse Live Kenya

Additionally, the judges noted the lack of a clear legal framework supporting the levy, describing it as opaque and not aligned with good governance principles.

Justice Majanja specifically pointed out that the housing levy appeared discriminatory against payroll workers, emphasizing the need for a rational explanation from the state on why it applied exclusively to the employed rather than a broader spectrum of citizens.

Justice Lawrence Mugambi during a past interview for the positions of Judge of the High Court
Justice Lawrence Mugambi during a past interview for the positions of Judge of the High Court Justice Lawrence Mugambi during a past interview for the positions of Judge of the High Court Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has advised Kenyans to exercise restraint in their reactions to the recent ruling by a three-judge bench on the constitutionality of the Finance Act, 2023, which included provisions on the controversial Housing Levy.

Senator Sifuna, while acknowledging the significance of the ruling, cautioned against premature celebrations.

"On Housing Levy, you should wait till the matter clears the entire hierarchy of the courts to celebrate. Mimi ndio nawashow," he emphasized.

The senator acknowledged the potential for legal processes and appeals to shape the final outcome of this contentious issue.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nairobi residents to experience water rationing despite overflowing dams

Nairobi residents to experience water rationing despite overflowing dams

Housing Levy ruling: Edwin Sifuna tells Kenyans to halt celebrations

Housing Levy ruling: Edwin Sifuna tells Kenyans to halt celebrations

Housing Levy back on! Court temporarily suspends its earlier ruling

Housing Levy back on! Court temporarily suspends its earlier ruling

High Court suspends implementation of Ruto's key health law

High Court suspends implementation of Ruto's key health law

Hussein Mohamed: Why Cabinet hasn't declared El Nino a national disaster

Hussein Mohamed: Why Cabinet hasn't declared El Nino a national disaster

Biden to skip UN Climate conference kickoff in Dubai, White House schedule confirms

Biden to skip UN Climate conference kickoff in Dubai, White House schedule confirms

Azimio MP's brother found dead

Azimio MP's brother found dead

Ruto endorses National Dialogue Committee recommendations, reveals next steps

Ruto endorses National Dialogue Committee recommendations, reveals next steps

Martha Karua speaks as focus shifts to Ruto & Raila after NADCO report release

Martha Karua speaks as focus shifts to Ruto & Raila after NADCO report release

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu

Steps to check 2023 KCPE results online & via SMS

President William Ruto during the 14th Anniversary of the Joyful Women Organisation, Kasarani, Nairobi County

Ruto defends new compulsory 2.75% deduction for salaried Kenyans

Michael Warutere from Riara Springs Academy

Top 2023 KCPE student Michael Warutere addresses the media

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu introduced his wife Jemimah Machogu to the public on Friday, November 24, during a graduation ceremony at Taita Taveta University.

CS Machogu introduces wife with whom he has 5 children, 3 of whom are doctors