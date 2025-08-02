The remarkable life of MC Fullstop: Rich legacy, iconic mixes & glowing tributes

The world of entertainment is mourning the death of legendary reggae and dancehall hype man John Maina, popularly known as MC Fullstop who revolutionised the reggae music scene in Kenya with his charismatic stage presence and signature voice and crowd engagement.

The iconic hype man who died on Friday, August 1 touched the world with his magic, popularising reggae and dancehall music across Kenyan clubs, media stations, as well as live events in a career that spanned more than three decades and was a household name having worked with media outlets such as Kiss FM, Citizen TV, K24, and NRG Radio.

He embraced entertainment from a young age, embarking on a career that would endear him to fans at a tender age of 14 years when his journey as an MC began in 1994.

Reggae and dancehall enthusiasts fell in love with his infectious energy and charismatic presence on stage and remarkable connection with fans.

Infectious energy & signature voice

For decades, his signature voice defined how reggae music is served to enthusiasts, laced with outstanding skill as an MC as he teamed up with deejays to serve some of the best mixes.

John Maina, better known as MC Fullstop

Being one of the best in the industry, it was no surprise when K24 brought him on board to host a reggae show dubbed "Riddim Base" on Saturdays.

He kept eyeballs glued to TV screens, infusing his energy and unique touch, cementing his place among the greats.

With the entertainment scene evolving and new players emerging in the competitive media and entertainment space, NRG radio was his next stop.

He continued to shape the reggae scene, teaming up with notable Deejays for what remain some of the most iconic pieces that made reggae so addictive.

Health challenges: A journey of resilience & remarkable spirit

The accomplished MC opened up on his health challenges in 2021, sharing that he had been diagnosed with tuberculosis (TB) which had severely affected his lungs.

He continued to share his journey through illness and recovery while still thrilling reggae and dancehall lovers with mixes that cemented his legacy as one of the finest in the game.

John Maina, better known as MC Fullstop

In 2022, he was diagnosed with TB of the throat, which impacted his ability to speak, walk and execute other activities of daily living.

“My left lung has totally collapsed, nimebaki na moja. In 2021 I was diagnosed with TB ya lungs ikasosi lungs kabisa. 2022 nikapata TB ya throat nayo ikanimaliza sauti, Running, walking, kuongea ni shida,” he stated in 2023 with fans appreciating his resilience and remarkable spirit.

Tributes pour in for the iconic hype man

Following his death, tributes poured in from musicians, DJs, media personalities, and fans who remembered the iconic hype man for his contribution to Kenya’s music culture, particularly on TV and radio platforms.

Tallia Oyando: 🔔🔔🔔 There will NEVER be another like you "John Maina" Rest In Power @mc_fullstop 💔💛💚 #NightNurse.

Maina Kageni: We mourn the loss of a true Kenyan legend today. Mc Fullstop 🙏🏾

DJ Crème Dela Crème: Rest In Power King FullStop, Thank you for blessing us with your Soul, Magic & Light. Fly High My G .. Fly High 🙏😭😭.

He leaves behind a solid legacy with a rich catalogue of mixes that will continue to quench the thirst of reggae and dancehall enthusiasts.

Iconic mixes

Striking a remarkable connection with fans and a lively presence on the stage, MC Fullstop teamed up with several DJs in the course of his illustrious career for some of the most iconic reggae mixes.

John Maina, better known as MC Fullstop

Among the deejays he worked with are Dj Navel and Dj Smarsh, releasing iconic mixes that befit all occasions.