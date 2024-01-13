How Charlene Ruto celebrated her 31st birthday

Charlene who celebrated her birthday on January 11 2024 was grateful for another year of life.

Taking to social media a day after her birthday, Charlene shared a photo with the caption that read: “Grateful to God for another year added to my life #11Jan2024”.

On Instagram, the first daughter shared how she spent the day on her Instastories that documented how the day was spent.

As opposed to last year when she threw a lavish private party to celebrate the day when she turned 30, this year’s celebration lacked the party mood but still had the weight of the special day that it was to her.

Charlene took herself on a solo picnic date, enjoying a scenic drive in Limuru.

While listening to music, she savored the beauty of nature during the solo drive, documenting her picnic in a video which she shared with fans.

The first daughter also spent part of the day meditating and praying.

Birthday wishes

Her fans on social media wished her a happy birthday.

Teddy Warria: Happy birthday month Charlene! Will you be unveiling another 30 plus things to do as initiatives to mark your birthday? It is a great way to rally the youth of Kenya to #DoSomething

Cyprine Keriga: Happy birthday, Charlene! May this new year of your life be filled with joy, love, and countless blessings. Here's to many more years of happiness and success! #11Jan2024

Kenya Scorecard: Happy Birthday may God grant you wisdom in everything you do. Love you!

Samoeij: Happiest birthday our own. May the Lord see you through all your endeavours.

JOHN WAWERU WATAKA: Happy birthday, may you walk according to the perfect will of God for your life. Be blessed!

Edra Mbatha: Happy and successful year Charlene. May God's favour rest upon you always.

Charlene Ruto's achievements at 30 years

The previous year was a successful one for Charlene who was also named among the 100 most influential women of the year by Avance Media.

The list also featured Environment Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya, Chief Justice Martha Koome and Kenya Airways pilot Irene Koki Mutungi who was the first female on the African continent to become certified as a Captain of the Boeing 787 "Dreamliner" aircraft.