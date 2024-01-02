Daddy Owen breaks silence on Charlene Ruto's visit to his mother's home [Photos]

However, the pinnacle of his joy came towards the end of the year when President William Ruto's daughter Charlene Ruto graced his home in Eshieywe, Kakamega county.

The visit was marked by an abundance of festivities, including music, dance, and ululations that resonated through Ebhusang'ang'a village.

Daddy Owen shared the excitement of the visit, highlighting the lively celebration where Abhashiere showcased their best dance moves to the beats of the authentic isikuti drums made from the resilient "imbulu" skin.

Charlene Ruto visited Daddy Owen's family in Kakamega in December 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Reflecting the rich cultural diversity, guests were treated to a feast of Abhatsotso traditional delicacies, savoring everything from "amakwakwata" to "lhisebhebhe."

The village radiated happiness, with Daddy Owen's mother especially delighted as she has a special affinity for welcoming guests.

Charlene and Daddy Owen have been the subject of intense speculation and rumors regarding their relationship.

The two public figures have been at the center of dating rumors sparking widespread interest and discussion on social media.

The speculation was fueled by a series of events, including Charlene Ruto's visit to Daddy Owen's family in Kakamega, which some media houses described as an "introduction ceremony"

Additionally, the pair has been seen together at a basketball match, leading to further speculation about the nature of their relationship.

Daddy Owen addressed the rumors in a past interview, stating that he and Charlene are good friends and are working on several projects together.

