ADVERTISEMENT
Photos: How different Cabinet Secretaries took part in the National Tree-Planting Day

Amos Robi

President Ruto led his entire cabinet in marking the National Tree-growing Day in different parts of the country

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki during the national tree planting day
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki during the national tree planting day

On Monday, November 13, President William Ruto led his entire cabinet in a tree-growing exercise, following the gazetting of the day as National Tree Growing Day.

The different Cabinet Secretaries (CSs) were dispatched across all 47 counties and led in the national exercise, resulting in millions of seedlings being planted across the country.

CS Kindiki Kithure launched the exercise in the North Eastern region, where more than 0.3 million seedlings were planted in the counties of Garissa, Mandera, Wajir, Turkana, and Marsabit.

Ruto was in Makueni, where he led the exercise and even awarded a school Sh5 million to support them in overseeing the planted trees.

President William Ruto and First Lady Rachael Ruto during the National Tree-Growing Day
President William Ruto and First Lady Rachael Ruto during the National Tree-Growing Day Pulse Live Kenya

Addressing Makueni leaders after the tree planting exercise at Kiu Wetlands, President Ruto stated that one of the boys he met had promised to take care of the trees, including one planted by the Head of State.

"I met a young boy named Mutinda, and he told me he had planted two trees. I met his colleagues from Kiambani Primary School, and they have promised me that as they take care of theirs, they will take care of mine too. I will donate Sh5 million to the school," remarked the President.

Below are photos depicting how the tree planting exercise unfolded:

Moses Kuria planting a tree in Nandi County
Moses Kuria planting a tree in Nandi County Pulse Live Kenya
President WIlliam Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in a tree planting exercise
President WIlliam Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in a tree planting exercise Pulse Live Kenya
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki during the national tree planting day
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki during the national tree planting day Pulse Live Kenya
CS Florence Bore during the national tree growing exercise
CS Florence Bore during the national tree growing exercise Pulse Live Kenya
CS Njuguna Ndung'u during the national tree growing day
CS Njuguna Ndung'u during the national tree growing day Pulse Live Kenya
CK Kipchumba Murkomen during the national tree growing day
CK Kipchumba Murkomen during the national tree growing day Pulse Live Kenya
Govt Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura and Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris taking part in the National Tree Growing exercise
Govt Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura and Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris taking part in the National Tree Growing exercise Pulse Live Kenya
Head of Public Service Felix Koskei during the National Tree Growing day
Head of Public Service Felix Koskei during the National Tree Growing day Pulse Live Kenya
Amos Robi

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

