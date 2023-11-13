Photos: How different Cabinet Secretaries took part in the National Tree-Planting Day

The different Cabinet Secretaries (CSs) were dispatched across all 47 counties and led in the national exercise, resulting in millions of seedlings being planted across the country.

CS Kindiki Kithure launched the exercise in the North Eastern region, where more than 0.3 million seedlings were planted in the counties of Garissa, Mandera, Wajir, Turkana, and Marsabit.

Ruto was in Makueni, where he led the exercise and even awarded a school Sh5 million to support them in overseeing the planted trees.

Addressing Makueni leaders after the tree planting exercise at Kiu Wetlands, President Ruto stated that one of the boys he met had promised to take care of the trees, including one planted by the Head of State.

"I met a young boy named Mutinda, and he told me he had planted two trees. I met his colleagues from Kiambani Primary School, and they have promised me that as they take care of theirs, they will take care of mine too. I will donate Sh5 million to the school," remarked the President.

Below are photos depicting how the tree planting exercise unfolded:

