How KICC was transformed overnight for Deputy President's swearing-In [Photos]

Immediately after the court ruling, the Assumption of Office of the Deputy President Committee, chaired by Secretary to the Cabinet Mercy Wanjau, activated a comprehensive plan to ready the KICC for the event.

Teams from various government departments, including the Judiciary, Ministry of Public Works, the Ministry of Interior, and the Nairobi City County Government, were mobilised to ensure the venue met the required standards.

KICC transformed overnight for Deputy President's swearing-In Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Venue Preparation

The KICC's , chosen for its capacity to accommodate the anticipated thousands of attendees, underwent significant modifications.

Crews worked through the night to install a state-of-the-art sound system, enhance lighting, and set up large LED screens to ensure clear visibility for all guests.

Seating arrangements were meticulously organised to adhere to protocol, with designated areas for dignitaries, government officials, and members of the public.

Security Enhancements

ADVERTISEMENT

Given the high-profile nature of the event, security was a top priority.

The National Police Service, in collaboration with the Kenya Defence Forces, deployed personnel to secure the venue and its surroundings.

KICC transformed overnight for Deputy President's swearing-In Pulse Live Kenya

Advanced screening equipment was installed at all entry points, and sniffer dogs were brought in to ensure the safety of attendees.

To reflect the significance of the occasion, the KICC's exterior and interior were adorned with national flags and thematic decorations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Landscaping teams worked overnight to enhance the surrounding gardens, ensuring a welcoming environment for guests.

KICC transformed overnight for Deputy President's swearing-In Pulse Live Kenya

KICC transformed overnight for Deputy President's swearing-In Pulse Live Kenya

KICC transformed overnight for Deputy President's swearing-In Pulse Live Kenya

Technical Support

ADVERTISEMENT

Broadcasting teams from the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) and other media houses set up equipment to provide live coverage of the ceremony.