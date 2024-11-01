The sports category has moved to a new website.

How KICC was transformed overnight for Deputy President's swearing-In [Photos]

Denis Mwangi

Government officials worked tirelessly overnight to transform KICC into a ceremonial masterpiece for Deputy President Kithure Kindiki's swearing-in.

Following the High Court's decision on October 31, 2024, to lift the suspension on Deputy President-designate Kithure Kindiki's swearing-in, government officials undertook an extraordinary overnight transformation of the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) to prepare for the inauguration ceremony scheduled for November 1.

Immediately after the court ruling, the Assumption of Office of the Deputy President Committee, chaired by Secretary to the Cabinet Mercy Wanjau, activated a comprehensive plan to ready the KICC for the event.

Teams from various government departments, including the Judiciary, Ministry of Public Works, the Ministry of Interior, and the Nairobi City County Government, were mobilised to ensure the venue met the required standards.

The KICC's , chosen for its capacity to accommodate the anticipated thousands of attendees, underwent significant modifications.

Crews worked through the night to install a state-of-the-art sound system, enhance lighting, and set up large LED screens to ensure clear visibility for all guests.

Seating arrangements were meticulously organised to adhere to protocol, with designated areas for dignitaries, government officials, and members of the public.

Security Enhancements

Given the high-profile nature of the event, security was a top priority.

The National Police Service, in collaboration with the Kenya Defence Forces, deployed personnel to secure the venue and its surroundings.

Advanced screening equipment was installed at all entry points, and sniffer dogs were brought in to ensure the safety of attendees.

To reflect the significance of the occasion, the KICC's exterior and interior were adorned with national flags and thematic decorations.

Landscaping teams worked overnight to enhance the surrounding gardens, ensuring a welcoming environment for guests.

Technical Support

Broadcasting teams from the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) and other media houses set up equipment to provide live coverage of the ceremony.

This included the installation of cameras at strategic locations and the establishment of a media center within the KICC to facilitate seamless reporting.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

