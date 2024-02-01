The sports category has moved to a new website.

How Nairobi caretaker made money pretending to be Kilifi magistrate's boyfriend

Denis Mwangi

Cryspinus Malenya Inyama, a caretaker in a school in Nairobi, pleaded guilty to impersonating the boyfriend of Kilifi Principal Magistrate Ivy Wasike.

Court gavel
The confession, took place in the Kilifi court before Senior Resident Magistrate Daniel Sitation.

Inyama, originally from Khayega sub-Location in Kakamega County, admitted to using a Safaricom line formerly registered to Magistrate Wasike to solicit money from her colleagues, friends, and relatives.

The case, which highlights significant issues in telecommunications security, awaits sentencing on February 13.

The fraud came to light after Wasike reported suspicious activities on her Safaricom line to the Kilifi Police Station on January 8, 2024.

Court Gavel (VideoHive - Stock Footage)
Investigations by the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Kilifi led to Inyama's arrest in Nairobi on January 15.

Between December 27, 2023, and January 8, 2024, Inyama masqueraded as Wasike, deceiving Dr. Vincent Chokaa, a High Court advocate, among others.

He even obtained Sh2,000 from Dr. Chokaa by feigning a request for "Christmas" money.

The magistrate's ordeal began in early 2020 when she noticed her Safaricom line, acquired between 2010 and 2011, was being used by someone else.

Despite multiple attempts to seek help from the telecommunication company's customer care, the issue remained unresolved, leading her to abandon the line.

Inyama exploited this opportunity to contact Wasike's acquaintances, posing as her fiancé.

This not only led to financial fraud but also created a negative perception of Wasike among her professional circle and judges.

A photo of a judge striking gavel in a courtroom
This incident underscores the urgency for better protection of personal data and stronger measures against identity theft in Kenya.

As the legal community and public await the court's decision, this case serves as a reminder of the importance of digital identity security.

Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

