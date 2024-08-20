The sports category has moved to a new website.

How prime suspect in Kware murders escaped from Gigiri Police Station

Denis Mwangi

Collins Jumaisi escaped from police custody on Tuesday morning

Collins Jumaisi Khalusha, also known as Collins Jomaisu Khalisia, is the prime suspect in the Kware murders case in Nairobi, Kenya
Collins Jumaisi, the prime suspect in the gruesome Kware murders, has escaped from custody at the Gigiri Police Station.

The escape, occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, when police officers discovered that the suspects were missing during a routine morning check.

The escapees had meticulously cut through a wire mesh, which formed part of the security barrier to the cells, and scaled the perimeter wall to freedom.

This incident is particularly alarming given Jumaisi’s status as a high-value suspect in the ongoing investigation into the Kware murders.

Jumaisi, along with two other suspects, Amos Momanyi and Moses Ogembo, had been remanded in custody pending further legal action.

Kware killings prime suspect Collins Jumaisi Khalusha presented in court
Over the years, there have been multiple reports of suspects fleeing from police custody, often due to lax security measures or possible inside assistance.

These recurring incidents have sparked widespread criticism of the police service’s ability to secure dangerous criminals and protect public safety.

It undermines public confidence in the police and the judicial process, particularly in high-profile cases like the Kware murders, where justice is keenly awaited by the victims' families.

The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Mohamed Amin, has assured the public that a fresh manhunt has been launched, and the police are determined to recapture the escapees.

Collins had confessed to killing at least 42 women between 2022 and July 2024, with his first victim being his own wife.

Family member faints at City Mortuary after viewing Josephine's body retrieved from Kware Dam, Mukuru Kwa Njenga
Key facts about Collins Jumaisi Khalusha:

  • He allegedly lured, killed and dumped the bodies of 42 women at a quarry in Kware area of Embakasi South, Nairobi
  • His first victim was his wife Imelda Judith Khalenya, whom he strangled to death before dismembering her body
  • He was arrested on July 15, 2024 outside a club where he had gone to watch the Euro 2024 football finals
  • Several incriminating items were recovered from his single-room house, including SIM card holders, smartphones, a machete, rubber gloves, nylon sacks, and ID cards of men and women
  • He was described by police as a person who has no respect for human life
  • During his first court appearance, he claimed he was tortured by police to confess to the murders
  • The court allowed police to detain him for 30 days to complete investigations
