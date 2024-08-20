How prime suspect in Kware murders escaped from Gigiri Police Station

The escape, occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, when police officers discovered that the suspects were missing during a routine morning check.

The escapees had meticulously cut through a wire mesh, which formed part of the security barrier to the cells, and scaled the perimeter wall to freedom.

This incident is particularly alarming given Jumaisi’s status as a high-value suspect in the ongoing investigation into the Kware murders.

Jumaisi, along with two other suspects, Amos Momanyi and Moses Ogembo, had been remanded in custody pending further legal action.

Kware killings prime suspect Collins Jumaisi Khalusha presented in court Pulse Live Kenya

Over the years, there have been multiple reports of suspects fleeing from police custody, often due to lax security measures or possible inside assistance.

These recurring incidents have sparked widespread criticism of the police service’s ability to secure dangerous criminals and protect public safety.

It undermines public confidence in the police and the judicial process, particularly in high-profile cases like the Kware murders, where justice is keenly awaited by the victims' families.

The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Mohamed Amin, has assured the public that a fresh manhunt has been launched, and the police are determined to recapture the escapees.

Collins had confessed to killing at least 42 women between 2022 and July 2024, with his first victim being his own wife.

Family member faints at City Mortuary after viewing Josephine's body retrieved from Kware Dam, Mukuru Kwa Njenga Pulse Live Kenya

Key facts about Collins Jumaisi Khalusha: