How wealthy Kenyan politicians spend their millions

Kenya is a beautiful and rich country and so are some of the politicians who have been in the game for a very long time.

Kenya has got politicians who don't shy off from showing off what they own and how they spend their money, especially when on vacations.

Ali Hassan Joho

Former Mombasa governor Ali Hassan Joho is a wealthy politician who lives a lavish lifestyle from playing golf to going for vacations in Dubai.

Joho loves playing golf which is a very expensive sport to most Kenyans but it is cheap according to him.

Pulse Live Kenya

The former governor has a mansion in Mombasa and he at one point gave his supporters a tour of his compound which comprised a collection of sports cars.

Joho has giraffes in his Mombasa home and he at one point shared a clip talking to the creatures who seemed to hear what he was saying.

Money is never a problem when it comes to the former head of Mombasa County.

Mike Mbuvi Sonko

Mike Sonko is another wealthy Kenyan Politician who doesn't shy off from showing the world what he owns or what he does with his money.

Despite being impeached from the Nairobi governor's seat, Sonko still helps the Nairobi residents and the Sonko rescue team is still operational.

Sonko is so rich that he invited Bongo Flava artist Lava Lava artist to his Upper Hill office in Nairobi to gift him shoes, a watch, and goggles.

The former governor at one point gave a tour of his Machakos house and his followers were amazed by how rich Sonko is.

Sonko has a fleet of cars and he boasts of owning expensive chains and he rings that he loves wearing nearly all the time.

Cleophas Malala

Cleophas Malala is among the few wealthy politicians from Western Kenya even though he lost to Fernandes Barasa in the Kakamega gubernatorial race.

Malala on January 1, 2023, shared photos of his new mansion which is worth millions and it was definitely the best way of ushering in the new year.

Pulse Live Kenya

Malala has also organized a football tournament that will see the winner pocket Sh3 million.

William Gitau Kabogo

William Kabogo has been in and out of politics but he is another lawmaker who lives a lavish lifestyle.

Kabogo was the first governor of Kiambu and he has a river that runs through his compound.

The former Kiambu governor is fond of recording and sharing clips while fishing in his river or just relaxing before some pool while he sips some beer.

Kabogo posted a photo of an estate recently and asked God how he made it in life. You can guess how much money he has in his bank accounts.

Rigathi Gachagua

The current deputy president of Kenya Rigathi Gachagua is yet another politician who is rich and he spends his money the way he wants or according to how he likes it.

The DP at one point found himself on the receiving end for splashing Sh900K to sponsor parties for students yet people are dying of hunger in the country.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

His frozen Sh200 million was also given back to him and so you can do the math and guess 'Riggy G's' net worth.

Uhuru Kenyatta

Uhuru Kenyatta who is the former president of Kenya comes from a wealthy family and he definitely inherited some of his wealth from his dad, Jomo Kenyatta who was the first president of Kenya.

The former president took his family to the first floating hotel in Mombasa on the weekend of January 8, 2022, to have fun.

Pulse Live Kenya

The hotel is obviously expensive but Uhuru has money and buying a meal at the hotel was nothing as compared to what he spends on a daily basis.

These are some of the things that he couldn't do while in office but he can now enjoy some bits of freedom although he still has highly detailed security officials who tail him wherever he goes.

Uhuru Kenyatta made several surprise visits to children's homes in December to gift them and spread joy during the festive period.

William Ruto

The current president of Kenya William Ruto is a man who rose from nothing to something and he has created his empire in the past years in many sectors.

The head of state has a lavish homestead that rests on big hectares of land in Sugoi which is his rural home.

Rumours have it that he owns several choppers that he was using during the campaign period before he landed the top office on August 2022.

Ruto owns the prestigious Weston Hotel which is located along Lang'ata Road and opposite Wilson airport.

Pulse Live Kenya

The man from Sugoi is a farmer and he has several many cows and chickens he rears back in his rural home.

Raila Odinga

Raila Odinga is among the wealthy Kenyan politicians who own substantial shares in several companies.

Raila owns a major stake in Be Energy according to Nation. Being part of the company means that Odinga streams in millions of shillings monthly.

Raila at one point stated that he is worth Sh2 billion and that one of his houses cost around Sh300 million in an interview with NTV.

Gideon Moi

Gideon Moi was definitely former president Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi's son no wonder he still controls his dad's empire after his demise.

The Moi family is among the rich political families in Kenya and Gideon doesn't hide the fact that he comes from a wealthy family.

Pulse Live Kenya