Joho shows off his 'animal friends' [Video]

Clad in short pants and a white vest, the ODM politician could be heard asking the giraffes to follow him and the three "friends" majestically matched following him.

"Twendeni... Let's go guys, come on... let's go," Joho could be heard saying as the three giraffes followed in tow.

Sharing a video of the rare moment with his online followers, Joho used the caption "My friends."

Some keen Kenyan travellers were able to identify Vipingo Ridge, Kilifi County as the beautiful destination where Joho interacted with the giraffes.

The politician is known for his love of fine things, from expensive designer shoes to shirts & t-shirts, pants, suits, and even vehicles. He is also known for spending time in the most expensive and exquisite places in the coastal region and abroad.

He has also on several occasions shared photos of him enjoying life along the beach and also cruising in the ocean.

Pulse Live Kenya

Joho's love of East African music

He is also known for his love of music and dancing and his hand in promoting music from the East African region cannot be overstated.

Other than maintaining close ties with Mombasa-bred musicians like Ally B, Dazlah, Masauti, Susumila and Otile Brown, Joho is also a close friend and fan of Ali Kiba, Ommy Dimpoz and Diamond Platnumz of Tanzania.

Joho also played a substantial role in getting American RnB superstar Chris Brown to perform at the "Mombasa Rocks" concert held in October 2016.