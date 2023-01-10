Uhuru takes family to Kenya's 1st floating restaurant [Photos]

Built in 1994 on a buoyant platform, the restaurant has been floating on the scenic Mtwapa Creek on the North Coast of Mombasa since its construction.

Photos from the trip show Kenyatta, dressed in a polo shirt and beach shorts, signing the visitor's book at the restaurant.

Pulse Live Kenya

“It was a great honour hosting His Excellency the 4th President of the Republic of Kenya Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta yesterday (Saturday, January 7) at The Moorings,” the restaurant captioned the photos.

The restaurant's manager stated that the former president was accompanied by his family, but they were not captured in the photos.

The former head of state's family has generally kept a low profile, even during his presidency.

It is reported that Kenyatta also met with Raila Odinga, leader of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition, at the Coast while Odinga was celebrating his birthday.

In a post on social media, Kenyatta wished his long-time friend a happy birthday and expressed his hopes for God's blessings and favor to be upon Odinga in the future.

"I would like to take this opportunity in the new year, to wish my brother and friend Raila Odinga a Happy Birthday.

"May God's blessings and favour be upon you today and in the years to come," read Uhuru’s birthday message.

The next day, Odinga confirmed that the two had spoken and dismissed claims that the former president was leaving the coalition.

“I was with him (Kenyatta) just yesterday and we even talked this morning. He has not given any impression that he is going to resign from Azimio,” Odinga said after he attended a church service at the ACK Memorial Cathedral.

The two leaders had been political rivals for decades and competed against each other in multiple elections.

However, since 2018, they have also been known to work together culminating in the creation of the Azimio la Umoja coalition that participated in the August 2022 General Election against President William Ruto.

Pulse Live Kenya

According to political pundits their relationship has been the subject of much speculation and analysis, with some viewing it as a sign of political maneuvering and others seeing it as a genuine effort to put aside differences for the good of the country.