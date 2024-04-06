How suspect in Sh3.9M Easleigh robbery was tracked down & arrested buying a car in Mombasa

The suspected was arrested far away in the coastal city of Mombasa while in the process of buying a car using money believed to have been stolen during the March 30, 2024 incident.

Sleuths pounced on the man who had been placed at the scene of crime and who was on radar of investigators who tracked his movements from the capital to Mombasa.

“We have a suspect and he is being brought to Nairobi. The man had gone to buy a car in Mombasa using some of the cash robbed from the victim in hospital,” an officer familiar with the details of the arrest which took p[lace on Wednesday this week confirmed.

The suspect was brought back to Nairobi and placed in police custody with the hunt for others involved in the crime going on.

Police did not confirm whether any cash was recovered from the suspect.

26-year-old Adan Ali Mohamed was on a motorcycle, riding as a pillion passenger when the gang on a motorcycle intercepted him.

Security cameras captured the incident that happened on the busy Muratina street at around 11 am.

The gunman jumped from a motorcycle and was seen demanding the bag carrying the cash from his victim.

Adan hesitated and it is at this point that the gunman fired a bullet at close range and grabbed the bag.

He rushed to the waiting motorcycle and fled, leaving behind his injured victim who fell from the motorcycle.

Doctors confirmed that the bullet which exited at the back injured the victim’s spinal cord.

Police visited the crime scene with Starehe police boss Fred Abuga reiterating that police are determined to arrest the criminals and urged business owners to install security cameras.

“We need more surveillance cameras on all the structures in the area to enhance investigations. The area is growing fast and requires technology to aid in many ways,” he said.