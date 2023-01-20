ADVERTISEMENT
How to Check 2022 KCSE results via mobile phone & online

Denis Mwangi

The highly anticipated Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam results for 2022 was released on Friday, January 20, 2023.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu
Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu

Over 881,416 candidates eagerly awaited their results.

In addition to traditional methods of obtaining results, such as visiting schools or receiving results via post, students also have the option to check their scores via SMS or online.

To check results via SMS, students can send an SMS with their index number followed by "KCSE" to 20076.

The service is available for Safaricom, Airtel, and Telkom network providers and usually incurs a cost of 25 KES per SMS.

To check results online, students can visit the official KCSE website, "www.knec-portal.ac.ke", and click on the "KCSE Results" tab.

After selecting the examination year, 2022, and entering their index number, students will be able to view their results.

It is important to note that results should only be checked once they have officially been released.

The release of the KCSE results will also be followed by University placement in the upcoming months.

Denis Mwangi

