How to Check 2022 KCSE results via mobile phone & online

How to Check 2022 KCSE results via mobile phone

In addition to traditional methods of obtaining results, such as visiting schools or receiving results via post, students also have the option to check their scores via SMS or online.

To check results via SMS, students can send an SMS with their index number followed by "KCSE" to 20076.

The service is available for Safaricom, Airtel, and Telkom network providers and usually incurs a cost of 25 KES per SMS.

How to Check 2022 KCSE results via online

To check results online, students can visit the official KCSE website, "www.knec-portal.ac.ke", and click on the "KCSE Results" tab.

After selecting the examination year, 2022, and entering their index number, students will be able to view their results.

It is important to note that results should only be checked once they have officially been released.