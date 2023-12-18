The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
How to check Form One selection results for 2023 KCPE candidates online via mobile

Denis Mwangi

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu has officially released the results of the Form One selection for 2023 KCPE candidates.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu at Lenana School during the release of the Form One selection results for 2023 KCPE candidates
Education CS Ezekiel Machogu at Lenana School during the release of the Form One selection results for 2023 KCPE candidates

The announcement was made at Lenana School, where the CS presided over the placement exercise.

KCPE candidates can now check their secondary school placements by visiting the link to the Ministry of Education website.

Parents and candidates can key in the index number and name of the student to access the results.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu during a meeting in his office
Education CS Ezekiel Machogu during a meeting in his office
CS Machogu clarified that the County Education Board (CEB) has no power to approve school fees outside the one the ministry has stipulated.

The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with The Jomo Kenyatta Foundation (JKF) and Equity Group Foundation, has opened applications for the Elimu Scholarships program.

Eligibility Criteria:

  • Needy and vulnerable learners who scored 280 marks and above in the 2023 KCPE Examination.
  • Candidates with special needs and disabilities who scored below 280 marks.
  • Learners from Vulnerable and Marginalized Groups with 250 marks and above.
  • Refugee learners from camp-based schools who attained 240 marks for girls and 250 marks for boys.
Additional Eligibility Criteria:

  1. Learners from poor and vulnerable backgrounds, including orphans.
  2. Learners from urban informal settlements.
  3. Learners whose parents/guardians are living with disabilities.
  4. Families affected by HIV/AIDS and other chronic illnesses.
  5. Families affected by extreme poverty.
  6. Learners who have suffered from neglect/abuse and have no support to continue with their education.
  7. Learners with special needs and disabilities.
Education CS Ezekiel Machogu, PS Belio Kipsang and TSC CEO Nancy Macharia during the release of the 2023 KCPE exam results in Nairobi on November 23, 2023
Education CS Ezekiel Machogu, PS Belio Kipsang and TSC CEO Nancy Macharia during the release of the 2023 KCPE exam results in Nairobi on November 23, 2023

Application Process:

Interested applicants are required to collect scholarship application forms from the nearest Sub-County Education office.

For refugee learners, forms can be obtained from Equity Bank Branches in Kakuma and Dadaab, Sub-County Education offices, Equity Bank Agents in Kakuma and Dadaab, or the office of the Camp Manager, Department of Refugee Services in Kakuma and Dadaab.

Additionally, application forms can be downloaded from the Ministry of Education website.

Duly completed application forms, along with supporting documents, should be submitted either online or to the nearest Sub-County Education office by 5:00 pm on December 28, 2023.

For refugee learners, forms can also be submitted to the office of the Camp Manager in Kakuma and Dadaab, Equity Bank Branch, or Equity Bank Agents in Kakuma and Dadaab.

Interviews and Selection Process:

Shortlisted candidates, accompanied by parents/guardians, will be invited for interviews conducted by the Community Selection Advisory Committees (CSACs).

Only candidates who meet the stipulated criteria will be considered for the scholarship.

Scholarship Benefits:

The scholarship covers school fees, transportation to and from school, school kits, and a stipend (pocket money) for beneficiaries throughout the four-year education period.

Members of the public are urged to share this information widely to reach as many potential beneficiaries as possible.

