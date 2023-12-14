The sports category has moved to a new website.

Ministry announces scholarships for 2023 KCPE candidates to join Form One [How to Apply]

Denis Mwangi

The scholarship caters for school fees, transport to and from school, school uniform and pocket money for the beneficiaries for the four-year high school period.

The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with The Jomo Kenyatta Foundation (JKF) and Equity Group Foundation, has opened applications for the Elimu Scholarships program.

The initiative aims to support financially disadvantaged and vulnerable learners who excelled in the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) Examination.

Eligibility Criteria:

  • Needy and vulnerable learners who scored 280 marks and above in the 2023 KCPE Examination.
  • Candidates with special needs and disabilities who scored below 280 marks.
  • Learners from Vulnerable and Marginalized Groups with 250 marks and above.
  • Refugee learners from camp-based schools who attained 240 marks for girls and 250 marks for boys.

Additional Eligibility Criteria:

  1. Learners from poor and vulnerable backgrounds, including orphans.
  2. Learners from urban informal settlements.
  3. Learners whose parents/guardians are living with disabilities.
  4. Families affected by HIV/AIDS and other chronic illnesses.
  5. Families affected by extreme poverty.
  6. Learners who have suffered from neglect/abuse and have no support to continue with their education.
  7. Learners with special needs and disabilities.

Application Process:

Interested applicants are required to collect scholarship application forms from the nearest Sub-County Education office.

For refugee learners, forms can be obtained from Equity Bank Branches in Kakuma and Dadaab, Sub-County Education offices, Equity Bank Agents in Kakuma and Dadaab, or the office of the Camp Manager, Department of Refugee Services in Kakuma and Dadaab.

Additionally, application forms can be downloaded from the Ministry of Education website.

Duly completed application forms, along with supporting documents, should be submitted either online or to the nearest Sub-County Education office by 5:00 pm on December 28, 2023.

For refugee learners, forms can also be submitted to the office of the Camp Manager in Kakuma and Dadaab, Equity Bank Branch, or Equity Bank Agents in Kakuma and Dadaab.

Interviews and Selection Process:

Shortlisted candidates, accompanied by parents/guardians, will be invited for interviews conducted by the Community Selection Advisory Committees (CSACs).

Only candidates who meet the stipulated criteria will be considered for the scholarship.

Scholarship Benefits:

The scholarship covers school fees, transportation to and from school, school kits, and a stipend (pocket money) for beneficiaries throughout the four-year education period.

Members of the public are urged to share this information widely to reach as many potential beneficiaries as possible.

