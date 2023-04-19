Hussein Mohamed addresses variation in prices of different maize flour brands

The report by Citizen TV revealed that many brands of maize flour were still retailing at higher prices than what the government had stated on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

According to the bulletin, a spot check conducted across different supermarkets and retail shops showed that the prices of maize meal were higher than what was announced by government officials.

State House Spokeperson Hussein Mohamed speaking during a media briefing on March 22, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

In Naivas and Quickmart supermarkets, for example, a two-kilogram bag of maize meal ranged from Sh189 to Sh231, with brands like Ndovu, Mama, Soko, Dola, Jogoo, and Hostess priced at various levels between Sh189 and Sh231.

A number of Kenyans also said that they had not come across the cheap maize flour.

However, in response to the report, Hussein Mohamed took to Twitter and shared a video of Citizen TV's Waihiga Mwaura reporting that only two brands were found to be retailing at lower prices of between Sh159 and Sh166.

Hussein Mohamed captioned the video, stating, "This is part of what I said; 'Prices have dropped to Ksh159 and Ksh 160, depending on the millers.' Underline 'depending on the millers'. The same media house now confirms it."

The government has been facing pressure to lower the cost of maize flour as the cost of living has increased sharply.

Hussein Mohamed's response to the Citizen TV report confirms a variation in maize flour prices across the market.

Some of the images shared online by Kenyans showed certain maize flour brands running promotions for as low as Sh147 from Sh215.

High cost of living

The issue of maize flour prices has been a concern for many Kenyan households, and the government continues to face scrutiny in addressing the rising cost of basic commodities.

Speaking during an interview on Sunday evening, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua told viewers that the government had received a consignment of maize to plug in the shortage and lower the cost of maize flour.

Gachagua’s remarks followed President William Ruto's assurance that Kenyans would buy maize flour at cheaper prices in the coming week.

On Friday, April 14, President Ruto made a promise to Kenyans that the cost of maize flour will decrease as maize starts arriving in Mombasa.

He explained that this is a temporary solution while the government works towards increasing local maize production by subsidizing farm inputs like fertilizer.

