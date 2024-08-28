Identity of driver who died in accident that involved new Range Rover revealed

At least two people lost their lives on Tuesday, August, 27, 2024 morning in a tragic road accident in the Mariakani area of Kilifi County.

The accident, which occurred at around 7 a.m., involved a Range Rover and a canter truck, leaving three other individuals seriously injured.

Collision details

According to a police report, the incident took place in the Maji Ya Chumvi area when a Range Rover collided head-on with a canter.

The driver of the Range Rover, identified as 37-year-old Jamal Mubarak, was travelling from Mombasa towards Nairobi at the time of the accident.

Mubarak was reportedly speeding and attempting to overtake another vehicle when he miscalculated, leading to the devastating collision with the oncoming canter.

“Jamal Mubarak, male adult aged 37 years, was driving a motor vehicle make Range Rover from Mombasa heading towards Nairobi. On reaching the location of the accident at Maji ya Chumvi area, while overtaking improperly, collided head-on with an oncoming motor vehicle Isuzu FRR,” stated the police report.

Immediate aftermath

Tragically, both Mubarak and a female passenger in the Range Rover died on the spot. The impact of the collision was so severe that both vehicles were left badly damaged. The bodies of the deceased were later taken to the Coast General Hospital Mortuary in Mombasa.

In addition to the fatalities, three other individuals who were travelling in the canter sustained serious injuries.

They were quickly rushed to Mariakani Sub-County Hospital for emergency treatment. The exact condition of the injured persons remains unclear, but they are currently receiving medical care.

Mubarak who is a Mombasa-based motor vehicle dealer was delivering the vehicle to a client.

Investigation underway

The wreckages of both vehicles were towed to the local police station as authorities open an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Police at the scene indicated that speeding and improper overtaking were likely contributing factors to the tragedy.