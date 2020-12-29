The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has set March 23, 2021, as the date for the Machakos Senatorial by-election.

In a gazette notice seen by Pulse Live, the electoral commission called on interested parties to submit names of candidates contesting and dates for their party primaries.

“Following the declaration of vacancy that occurred in the office of the Member of Senate for Machakos County confirmed by the Speaker of the Senate vide a letter dated 23rd December 2020, there shall be a by-election for Member of the Senate for Machakos County on Tuesday, 23rd March 2021,” read part of the notice.

The announcement comes barely a week after Senator Boniface Kabaka was laid to rest at his home in Machakos.

The Senator died at the Nairobi Hospital as he received treatment at the facility's ICU wing.

He succumbed to covid-19 due to complications.

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua’s party Maendeleo Chap Chap (MCC) has already unveiled former Cabinet Minister John Mutua Katuku as the party’s candidate in the forth coming Senatorial by-election.