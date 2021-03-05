Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi has decided to come clean on reports that he intends to form a regional political party for the Coastal region.

In a tweet responding Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo who claimed that he was pushing for the regional party because he feels the only position, he could occupy in ODM had been taken by Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho.

The second term Governor said that he was not forming or coming up with anything like a Coastal Party.

“Point of correction am not forming or coming up with any Coastal party kindly listen to my statement in Ganze,” said Kingi.

Kingi in an address had in Kilifi during ODM leader Raila Odinga’s visit of the County said that every party has its strongholds in different regions and what he has been championing for is the unity of national parties that have strong holds at the Coast.

“Hakuna chama ambacho kinaundwa hapa. Ni vyama ambavyo viko, vinatambulika kisheria vinakuja pamoja. Wanasema kwamba kila tukipiga kura tunafungwa mabao. Leo hii tunakuja pamoja kama vyama kuimarisha ngome yetu ili mwaka elfu mbili ishirini na mbili tusifungwe mabao kama vile tunafungwa mabao siku zingine,” said Amason Kingi.

Kingi added that when the parties come together, there is a possibility they can merge to form one party.