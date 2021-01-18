Impeached Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has declared that he is the new blogger in town, accusing President Uhuru Kenyatta of rendering him jobless.

In a tweet, Sonko mentioned that he is now the new opposition leader saying “Kazi ya Upizani ni Tamu” as he tries to revisit scandals that were uncovered a few years ago.

“Since I'm now jobless courtesy of Uhuru and his system I'm happy to be the new blogger in town. Kazi ya upinzani ni tamu sana. Eurobond ilinyamaziwa kabisaaaa” reads Mike Sonkoa’s tweet.

Uhuru on Sonko's impeachment

On Monday, the Head of State admitted that he instigated Sonko’s removal from office because the former county boss had become synonymous with incessant wrangles with everyone.

The President further added that the move to have the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) take over operations had borne fruits.

"I'm the one who helped him get elected, but we fell out because he was always fighting people. Chaos everywhere. You can now see what our new person (Badi) has done on city roads and cleaning up Nairobi.

"Nairobi is an example of how things can change. NMS is transforming the face of the city unlike it was previously," he stated.

Insults

Over the weekend, Sonko caused a stir after referring to President Kenyatta as “MLEVI” who should be impeached.

The statement sparked mixed reactions among Kenyans, with a section arguing that Sonko was disrespecting the Head of State.

Following the backlash, Sonko was quick to change his words, editing out the word “MLEVI” from his earlier statement; “This is the right guy to be IMPEACHED”,

