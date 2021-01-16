Impeached Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko caused a stir after he publicly referred to President Uhuru Kenyatta as “MLEVI” who should be impeached.

On Saturday, Sonko took to social media to share a screenshot of a statement made by retired Chief Justice David Maraga, explaining why President Uhuru Kenyatta should be impeached.

“This MLEVI is the right guy to be IMPEACHED” Mike Sonko captioned his post.

The statement sparked mixed reactions among Kenyans, with a section arguing that Sonko was disrespecting the Head of State.

Following the backlash, Sonko was quick to change his words, editing out the word “MLEVI” from his earlier statement; “This is the right guy to be IMPEACHED”,

Sonko's controversial statement

Sonko’s tweet left many with question as to why he had chosen to insult the Head of State.

Maraga's recommendation.

Just the other day, retired Chief Justice David Maraga said that President Uhuru Kenyatta had failed in his obligation to uphold and defend the Constitution and should therefore be impeached.

In his Interview with Citizen TV, Maraga faulted President Kenyatta for not swearing in the 41 judges recommended by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) as required by the law, even after three court orders were issued directing him to do so.

Also Read: Anne Kananu Mwenda sworn in as Nairobi Deputy Governor

“That is a Constitutional duty placed on the president. The President says he can’t appoint because there are issues; issues which he does not want to reveal. There are three court orders directing the president and even giving him a time frame and he has not appointed. As far as I am concerned that is a violation of his constitution duty. In fact if it was in other countries, the president would be impeached because he swore to uphold and defend the constitution,” said Maraga.