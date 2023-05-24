CS Kindiki reveals details of new upgraded ID cards set to be launched

This strategic move aims to address emerging challenges and establish a robust identification system for the nation.

Enhancing security features

The forthcoming identification cards are set to incorporate cutting-edge biometric technology, supplementing the existing fingerprint security feature with additional layers of security.

Prof Kindiki emphasized the government's commitment to upgrading the current automated fingerprint identification system (AFIS) into an automated biometric identification system.

CS Kithure Kindiki speaking during a meeting at Harambee House, Nairobi on May 15, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

This upgraded system will encompass not only fingerprints but also iris scans and facial recognition, ensuring a comprehensive and foolproof identification process.

The new biometric features will significantly bolster security measures, making it increasingly difficult for individuals to engage in identity-related crimes.

By harnessing the power of facial recognition, Kenya aims to stay ahead of the curve and pave the way for more advanced security protocols.

Easy authentication

In addition to reinforcing security features, the upgraded IDs will offer a range of new capabilities, including online authentication using short codes.

This innovation will enable individuals to authenticate their identification cards conveniently and securely through online platforms, enhancing accessibility and minimizing the need for physical verification.

Prof Kindiki further disclosed that the digitization of government services would commence with newborns becoming the first beneficiaries of the program.

These uniquely tailored IDs will serve as a lifelong registration number, streamlining administrative processes and establishing a strong foundation for a digitalized future.

An electronic IDs

Prof Kindiki expressed his vision of a digital ID system that allows web-based ID authentication, facilitating efficient and secure access to essential services.

He said this transformative shift will grant individuals greater control over their personal data and revolutionize the way government services are delivered.

Pulse Live Kenya

The Principal Secretary of the Immigration Department, Julius Bitok, shared additional insights during the conference, announcing the government's plan to launch the new identification cards on September 16, 2023.

He noted that this strategic initiative aligns with President William Ruto's vision to digitize over 5,000 services, heralding a new era of technological advancement and improved efficiency.

Consolidating Databases and Promoting Security

Julius Bitok emphasized the government's commitment to diversify revenue streams and combat identity theft by consolidating and digitizing existing databases under its custody.

This consolidation aims to promote pay-to-access models for telecommunication firms and other businesses reliant on Know-Your-Customer (KYC) profiles.

By ensuring the availability of accurate and reliable data, the government aims to minimize fraudulent activities and create a secure environment for businesses and individuals alike.

While the government pushes forward with this ambitious ID upgrade initiative, ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo clarified that there are no plans to revive the previously proposed Huduma Number system.

ICT CS Eliud Owalo speaks during a past meeting Pulse Live Kenya

Instead, a consultative approach will be taken, considering the best options for the country and addressing the concerns of various stakeholders.

This approach ensures that the development of an enhanced identification system aligns with Kenya's unique requirements and facilitates seamless integration into the digital age.