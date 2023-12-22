The sports category has moved to a new website.

MCA among 2 nabbed by authorities in major drug bust

Amos Robi

The exhibits were escorted to DCI headquarters for further processing as the suspects undergo grilling

Gunny bags containing illegalized substance
In a significant victory against drug trafficking, officers drawn from the Transnational Organized Crimes Unit officers and a multi-agency team on Thursday, December 21 arrested two drug dealers among them a member of county assembly (MCA).

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the two, Nura Abdi Diba, 25 and Abdillahi Golicha Meja, 27, were arrested in Isiolo town before the team proceeded to the house of Nura Abdi Diba at Kambi Garba Estate on the outskirts of Isiolo town.

The subsequent search at Nura Abdi Diba's residence uncovered a substantial amount of illegal substances.

"The two were flagged down within Isiolo town while driving a motor vehicle make Toyota Land Cruiser Reg No. KDG 034G, before the team proceeded to the house of Nura Abdi Diba at Kambi Garba Estate on the outskirts of Isiolo town where six gunny bags containing the 57 stones of the prohibited herb were recovered," said the DCI in its statement.

The nubbed Isiolo drug suspects
The bags were escorted to DCI headquarters for further processing as the suspects undergo investigative interviewing, the DCI also established the ward, the MCA represents.

"So far, the detectives have established that the 2nd suspect (Golicha Meja) is a sitting MCA for Chari Ward in Isiolo County," it concluded its statement.

Meanwhile in another drug related story, Nancy Kigunzu, a well-known businesswoman referred to as 'Mathe wa Ngara' in local circles, has been granted freedom on a cash bail of Sh1 million in the ongoing drug trafficking case against her.

Mathe wa Ngara was also mandated Kigunzu to surrender her passport as she is considered a flight risk.

The release comes after Kigunzu's detention following her arrest on August 21 in connection with a drug-related incident in Nairobi's Ngara area.

The arrest involved the seizure of significant quantities of bhang and a substantial amount of Sh13.4 million in cash.

Nancy Indoveria Kigunzu alias Mathe wa Ngara arrested
Initially denied bail on the grounds of being a flight risk due to her alleged involvement in drug trafficking, Kigunzu filed a bond application.

In her plea, she cited an underlying medical condition that required constant monitoring and medication. She further argued that if denied bail, her health condition would deteriorate.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

