2013 Presidential Candidate Martha Karua, has castigated the continued detention of former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko, saying it’s a story of double standards.

Responding to Makau Mutua's tweet, Karua argued the Sonko was used and dumped by people who are not better than him in many aspects.

“He was welcomed, used and dumped by people no better than him in many ways. It is a story of double standards and contempt for the law all around” reads Martha Karua’s tweet.

Professor Makau Mtua had put out a tweet, saying Sonko has himself to blame for being ejected as the Nairobi County Boss.

“JAILBIRD @MikeSonko — a true hustler — forced his way into the mansion and got too comfortable at the high table. But he couldn’t learn how to properly hold a fork and a dinner knife. Nor could he close his mouth while chewing. He only has himself to blame for being ejected” tweeted Makau Mutua.

David Ndii also joined the conversation saying; “I hope he shares the sex videos one of these days”.

Denied Access

On Friday, a number of politicians led by former Senator Johnson Muthama were denied access to Gigiri police station where they had gone to visit Sonko.

Sonko will spend the weekend in police custody ahead of two rulings on his release next week.

A court at Kamiti prisons that was hearing an application by the prosecution to hold him for 30 days differed the ruling to February 9.

On the other hand, a Kiambu court is also expected to make a ruling on his bail application in an assault case he is also facing.