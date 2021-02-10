Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has said that this is the time for Kenyan voters to at least own a Probox as part of a settlement for them to pass the Building Bridges Initiative referendum.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Mr. Kuria who was reacting to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) move to approve Sh4.5 Billion car grants for Members of County Assembly and Assembly speakers said it was now clear, the BBI (Constitutional Amendment) Bill 2020 will pass in all counties.

“I congratulate our MCAs and SRC for reaching an amicable solution on the car grant as part of the BBI settlement. Now it's all clear the BBI will pass in the 47 counties then we move to parliament then to Wananchi. It is your chance dear voter to at least own a Probox as part of this settlement,” said Moses Kuria.

SRC

His reaction came shortly after SRC boss Lynn Mengich approved Sh4.5 Billion car grants for the Members of County Assembly and the Speakers.

In a memo to the Council of Governor’s Chairman Martin Wambora, Ms. Mengich said counties will be given implementation guidelines.

“The purpose of this letter is, therefore, to convey the Commission’s review of the Car Loan benefit to a Transport Facilitation Benefit in the form of a Car Grant,” read part of the SRC Memo.

The grant is only applicable to current Speakers and MCAs.