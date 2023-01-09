ADVERTISEMENT
Jacktone Odhiambo makes 1 request in court

Amos Robi

Jacktone Odhiambo was among five suspects arraigned in court over Edwin Chiloba's death

Edwin Chiloba murder suspects in court
Edwin Chiloba murder suspects in court

An Eldoret court has ruled that five suspects linked to the murder of Edwin Chiloba be detained for 21 days as the probe into the murder of the fashion designer continues.

Senior Principal Magistrate Richard Odenyo ruled in favour of Eldoret South Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Chief Stephen Mumba who had made an application seeking to hold the suspects for 21 days until investigations were completed.

The detention period will allow for the body of Chiloba to undergo post-mortem examination and give detectives time to conduct a forensic analysis on the vehicle used to dump the body.

Jackton Odhiambo and Edwin Chiloba
Jackton Odhiambo and Edwin Chiloba Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 3 things that tied Jacktone Odhiambo to Edwin Chiloba's murder

During the hearing, Jacktone Odhiambo the main suspect behind the murder, requested that he be released on bail so that he goes back to feed his family a request the judge quashed.

"I request to be released on bond so that I can continue with my work to support my family," he said.

The next hearing has been set for January 31.

Chiloba’s body was found in a metal box on Kipenyo-Katinga Road in Uasin Gishu County and was discovered by boda boda riders, who saw a vehicle that had its license plate covered dumping the box on the roadside.

Edwin Chiloba and Jacktone Odhiambo
Edwin Chiloba and Jacktone Odhiambo Edwin Chiloba and Jacktone Odhiambo Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Edwin Chiloba's adoptive parents speak after his death

Jacktone and Edwin had been living together in Eldoret for close to a year. Chiloba whose real name was Edwin Kiprotich Kiptoo was a renowned fashion designer whose name was popular in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu county.

