Jacktone Odhiambo makes 1 request in court

Senior Principal Magistrate Richard Odenyo ruled in favour of Eldoret South Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Chief Stephen Mumba who had made an application seeking to hold the suspects for 21 days until investigations were completed.

The detention period will allow for the body of Chiloba to undergo post-mortem examination and give detectives time to conduct a forensic analysis on the vehicle used to dump the body.

Pulse Live Kenya

During the hearing, Jacktone Odhiambo the main suspect behind the murder, requested that he be released on bail so that he goes back to feed his family a request the judge quashed.

"I request to be released on bond so that I can continue with my work to support my family," he said.

The next hearing has been set for January 31.

Chiloba’s body was found in a metal box on Kipenyo-Katinga Road in Uasin Gishu County and was discovered by boda boda riders, who saw a vehicle that had its license plate covered dumping the box on the roadside.

Edwin Chiloba and Jacktone Odhiambo Pulse Live Kenya