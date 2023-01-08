3 things that tied Jacktone Odhiambo to Edwin Chiloba's murder

According to the Langas OCPD John Odhiambo, Jacktone confessed to having killed Chiloba who he was in a romantic relationship with over claims of being unfaithful in their relationship.

Information from neighbours and the caretaker of where the two lived gave away Odhiambo and two other accomplices who police are trailing.

According to the neighbours, before his sudden disappearance, Chiloba and Odhiambo got into a misunderstanding that eventually led to a physical altercation that left some parts of their rented apartment damaged.

This was hours after the two crossed the new year at a club in Eldoret where videos have shown them having a good time.

The apartment caretaker Alex Nyamweya said Odhiambo called him informing him of notice of vacation from the apartment.

Nyamweya said Chiloba’s phone remained on hours after they vacated the house and was even in the hands of Odhiambo setting the impression that all was well between the two.

“Jacktone called me on January 4 to tell me they had found another apartment and were vacating, three days he called me with Chiloba’s phone this is after I found out he was not his brother as I thought,” Nyamweya said.

Chiloba later wound up dead with his eyes gauged out and his body stashed in a metal box.

Police are now pursuing the vehicle that was used to dump Chiloba’s body which was found 20km away from where Chiloba and Odhiambo lived.