The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Actress Nyaboke Moraa & Blak Aende bid farewell to daughter Marie in emotional sendoff

Charles Ouma

The two parents eulogized their deceased daughter and were overcome by emotions as the casket containing her body was lowered into the grave

Actress Nyaboke Moraa & Blak Aende bid farewell to daughter Marie in emotional sendoff
Actress Nyaboke Moraa & Blak Aende bid farewell to daughter Marie in emotional sendoff

Emotions ran high during the burial of actress Gloria Moraa and Blake Aende’s daughter, Marie Achieng.

Recommended articles

Marie who passed on at 19 years old was laid to rest at Kadongo, Kisumu county in an emotional sendoff that was attended by a host of creatives and celebrities including Lang'ata MP Jalang'o, actress Awinja, and radio presenter Betty Opondo.

Jalang’o condoled with the grieving family, noting that no parent should burry their child.

Actress Nyaboke Moraa & Blak Aende bid farewell to daughter Marie in emotional sendoff
Actress Nyaboke Moraa & Blak Aende bid farewell to daughter Marie in emotional sendoff Actress Nyaboke Moraa & Blak Aende bid farewell to daughter Marie in emotional sendoff Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

“No Dad should bury their children. Rest well Marie.

“The last 1 month has been a heavy one. Every weekend I travel home for a burial. God call it an end. Take me back to celebrations. I can’t mourn anymore,” Jalang’o noted, revealing that the wave of deaths is taking a toll on him.

Nyaboke emotionally eulogized her daughter and shared how her son Ethan and baby daddy Blak have been encouraging her through the difficult times following the loss.

“Blak, thank you so much for giving me Marie and encouraging me every single day because I'm heartbroken. It is painful, a pain that I cannot even take panadol for. And my son, Ethan, you encouraged me, but today I have to break down," the grieving mother of four stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Marie was my only daughter, I was just a child when I gave birth to her; if I start talking about my daughter, it will take a whole book. I spent the whole night outside with her and had a talk with her, but I don't know how I'm going to tell her to rest in peace." Nyaboke added.

On his part, Blak Aende shared while accepting his daughter’s demise that Marie was surrounded by positive energy all through her life.

"As the man of the family, allow me to release our daughter. I know it is emotional, it is tough, and you're still in denial, but as the head, I stand strong with you. Wacha Marie apumzike. There's nothing much we can do as parents.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Blak also vowed to stand by the grieving actress.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Actress Nyaboke Moraa & Blak Aende bid farewell to daughter Marie in emotional sendoff

Actress Nyaboke Moraa & Blak Aende bid farewell to daughter Marie in emotional sendoff

Joho steals the show with overwhelming welcome in first working tour with Ruto

Joho steals the show with overwhelming welcome in first working tour with Ruto

Raila affirms his stance on demos in statement on 'Nane Nane' protests

Raila affirms his stance on demos in statement on 'Nane Nane' protests

Kalonzo & Karua warn IG & government over response to peaceful protests

Kalonzo & Karua warn IG & government over response to peaceful protests

ODM announces major changes in party with new leadership lineup [List]

ODM announces major changes in party with new leadership lineup [List]

U.S. charges president of election tech firm Smartmatic in $1M bribery case

U.S. charges president of election tech firm Smartmatic in $1M bribery case

Why police can't find Wanjigi inside his mansion with hidden fortress [Photos]

Why police can't find Wanjigi inside his mansion with hidden fortress [Photos]

Oparanya humorously introduces his wives during welcome party in Karen [Video]

Oparanya humorously introduces his wives during welcome party in Karen [Video]

Larry Madowo, Stephen Letoo brave police fury during Nane Nane demos

Larry Madowo, Stephen Letoo brave police fury during Nane Nane demos

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ministry gives 2023 KCSE candidates new deadline to apply for university funding

Ministry gives 2023 KCSE candidates new deadline to apply for university funding

Money Fest matatu linked to Ruto's son allegedly undergoes inspection

Money Fest matatu spotted in NTSA inspection queue after public scrutiny

ODM Leader Raila Odinga with Senator Edwin Sifuna.

ODM announces major changes in party with new leadership lineup [List]

File image of a trader attempting to save what she can when fire swept through Toi market in Kibra, reducing several stalls to ashes and leaving traders counting losses on June 11, 2023

Traders counting losses as another fire razes down Toi market