Marie who passed on at 19 years old was laid to rest at Kadongo, Kisumu county in an emotional sendoff that was attended by a host of creatives and celebrities including Lang'ata MP Jalang'o, actress Awinja, and radio presenter Betty Opondo.

Jalang’o condoled with the grieving family, noting that no parent should burry their child.

Actress Nyaboke Moraa & Blak Aende bid farewell to daughter Marie in emotional sendoff Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

“No Dad should bury their children. Rest well Marie.

“The last 1 month has been a heavy one. Every weekend I travel home for a burial. God call it an end. Take me back to celebrations. I can’t mourn anymore,” Jalang’o noted, revealing that the wave of deaths is taking a toll on him.

Nyaboke Moraa's emotional tribute

Nyaboke emotionally eulogized her daughter and shared how her son Ethan and baby daddy Blak have been encouraging her through the difficult times following the loss.

“Blak, thank you so much for giving me Marie and encouraging me every single day because I'm heartbroken. It is painful, a pain that I cannot even take panadol for. And my son, Ethan, you encouraged me, but today I have to break down," the grieving mother of four stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Marie was my only daughter, I was just a child when I gave birth to her; if I start talking about my daughter, it will take a whole book. I spent the whole night outside with her and had a talk with her, but I don't know how I'm going to tell her to rest in peace." Nyaboke added.

Blak Aende vows to stand by Nyaboke Moraa & his emotional tribute

On his part, Blak Aende shared while accepting his daughter’s demise that Marie was surrounded by positive energy all through her life.

"As the man of the family, allow me to release our daughter. I know it is emotional, it is tough, and you're still in denial, but as the head, I stand strong with you. Wacha Marie apumzike. There's nothing much we can do as parents.”

ADVERTISEMENT