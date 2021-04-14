ODM Party chairman, John Mbadi has denied the existence of alliance talks between former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking on Tuesday, Mbadi disclosed that the only talks he is aware of between the DP and Mr. Odinga is when Ruto called to ask the ODM leader about his health, when he tested positive for Covid-19.

“There is no discussion between Raila Odinga and William Ruto. The discussion that I know has happened between Raila Odinga and William Ruto is when he made a telephone call to Raila Odinga to ask him about his health condition and that is the information I have from my party leader. The information,” said John Mbadi.

The Suba South MP noted that it is not easy to win power in Kenya without forming political alliances

“It is not easy to win political power in this country without getting together with other Kenyans across the country,” added the legislator.

His words came amidst unconfirmed reports that there have been talks of a possible alliance between Raila and DP Ruto. The two leaders have publicly said they are open to working together, if it gets there.