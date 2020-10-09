Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli on Friday asked Tanzanians to assist Kenyans with prayers in the war against the covid19 global pandemic.

Magufuli claimed his country, Tanzania, had managed to defeat the coronavirus through prayers which he led in early May.

He further claimed that the success of the prayers was the defeat of the coronavirus from Tanzania - a statement that has disputed by civil society and medical experts in Tanzania.

Magufuli added that he had talked to President Uhuru Kenyatta who requested assistance as Kenya begins three days of prayers from today Friday till Sunday.

"A few months ago, we were among countries that were suffering from the coronavirus pandemic. However, we called religious leaders and prayer relentless and now we have defeated coronavirus here, it does not exist in Tanzania."

"This morning, I talked to my friend and neighbor President Uhuru Kenyatta and he told me he was also following the route of prayers. I urge you to pray for Kenyans as they go into three days of national prayers so that they can also eradicate coronavirus in their country," Magufuli stated.