ADVERTISEMENT
Yes. I got a D-: Joho on the inspiration Kenyans should get from his academic journey

Charles Ouma

Joho breaks down his academic journey from D- to pursuing Masters at Harvard

Mining Cabinet Secretary nominee Ali Hassan Joho
Mining Cabinet Secretary nominee Ali Hassan Joho

Mining Cabinet Secretary nominee Ali Hassan Joho has singled out the inspiration that he hopes Kenyans will get from his experience of how he was able to turn around his score of D- in KCSE to excel in academics, business and political leadership.

While explaining his academic journey during his vetting session in parliament, proudly shared how he has been able to rise from scoring a D- in form four to obtaining two degrees and enrolling for Maters at Harvard Kennedy School.

In a bid to put doubts on his qualification to hold public offices to rest, Joho took the panel through his academic journey and how he managed to turnaround a score of D- in KCSE and excel in education, business and leadership.

“Yes. I did not do well in my secondary school, I got a D- . No doubt. But I turned that around, today as I sit here, I hold two degrees. I am on my pathway to attain a master’s degree from the most prestigious university in the world. That is achieved by determination.

“I want many Kenyans to listen to me. Do not imagine your hope dies by your previous struggles. We suffered, what gives me pride is that I turned that around. When I found the slightest opportunity for self-improvement, I grabbed it.” Joho told the vetting panel on Sunday.

Mining Cabinet Secretary nominee Ali Hassan Joho
Mining Cabinet Secretary nominee Ali Hassan Joho Mining Cabinet Secretary nominee Ali Hassan Joho Pulse Live Kenya

Joho shared that he attended Tom Mboya Primary School in Mombasa before proceeding to Serani High School.

The former Mombasa governor explained that he had to take a break of one year between Primary and High school as he came from a poor family that could not sustain him in school throughout.

“If you look at my CV, I had to take a break for one year, transiting from Primary to Secondary school. My parents couldn’t afford school fees. I was living in an environment that could not allow me to quickly prosper in matters education.

“I want Kenyans to know that historical struggles are real. Someone should not imagine that if they come from places of comfort, there may be a level playground for everyone. Some of us come from poor background.” Joho stated.

Upon clearing Hight School, Joho started a business but still had strong interest in furthering his education.

This saw him enroll for a bridging course to join University in 2006, followed by a Diploma in 2007.

Former Governor Hassan Joho and President William Ruto in Mombasa in 2018
Former Governor Hassan Joho and President William Ruto in Mombasa in 2018 Former Governor Hassan Joho and President William Ruto in Mombasa in 2018 Pulse Live Kenya

He then proceeded to Kampala University where he obtained a degree in 2013, followed by yet another degree at Gretsa University.

The former Mombasa County Governor told the vetting panel that he is currently pursuing a master's degree at Harvard Kennedy School.

ADVERTISEMENT

