ADVERTISEMENT
Joshua Arap Sang speaks after landing lucrative State House job

Denis Mwangi

Joshua Arap Sang has had a long career in the media industry, with over 20 years of service as a journalist.

Joshua Arap Sang posing for a photo
Joshua Arap Sang posing for a photo

Former radio presenter Joshua Arap Sang has been appointed as the Director of Public Communications in the office of the Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service by President William Ruto.

Sang, who is a former journalist at Kass FM, announced his appointment on August 9, 2023.

He will be responsible for communicating policies and programs from the office of the Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei.

Joshua Arap Sang with Interior PS Raymond Omollo
Joshua Arap Sang with Interior PS Raymond Omollo
Sang expressed his gratitude for the appointment and pledged to work diligently to ensure that the government's message is effectively communicated to the public.

He also thanked President Ruto for the opportunity to serve in his administration.

"Thank you, your Excellency President William Samoei Ruto for appointing me as Director, Public Communication in the office of the Chief of Staff and Head of public Service," he said.



His career hit a snag after he was named among the post-election violence suspects at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

In 2012, the ICC announced that Sang, along with three other individuals, would face trial for alleged crimes against humanity during the period of post-election violence in Kenya.

However, the matter was dropped in 2016 when the ICC terminated his case and that of William Ruto.

In 2019, Sang made a comeback in media after he joined Mediamax’s vernacular radio station, Emoo FM.

Joshua Arap Sang at Emoo FM studio in March 2023
Joshua Arap Sang at Emoo FM studio in March 2023
ADVERTISEMENT

