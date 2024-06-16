Family reveals what killed Jowie Irungu's father as legal team gives way forward

Julius Irungu breathed his last at the Rift Valley Provincial General Hospital Annex with his widow Anne Thama confirming his demise.

Long battle with cancer

The grieving widow shared that for years, Julius battled cancer bravely even as he followed his son’s case.

She did not reveal the type of cancer that claimed his life even as the family came to terms with the news.

Throughout the trial, Jowie’s mother was the constant figure, with Julius also attending some sessions.

The family explained that he missed Jowie’s court sessions as he was in hospital and in severe pain.

In the days that preceded his death, Julius had been in and out of hospital until on Saturday when efforts to save his life did not yield the desired results.

Jowie's lawyer Andrew Muge revealed that the convict’s legal team was exploring possibilities of having his client attend his father's burial.

"Jowie's dad during the whole prosecution period was battling cancer and in extreme pain at every court attendance doing his duty as any loving father would. It would only be just to allow Jowie to pay his last respects to him as he is laid to rest.

"I have been in talks with Jowie's mum and sister. The intention is to bury Julius in Nakuru. Details will be availed." Muge stated.

Burial plans for Jowie Irungu's father

Jowie was sentenced to death for the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani and could be allowed to send off his father.

A High Court ruling by Justice Lawrence Mugambi in February 2024 directed that convicted citizens had the right to attend burials of close family members.

"The right of a prisoner or detained person to a temporary leave of absence to attend the burial or funeral of a close relative is rooted in the principle of humane treatment and inherent dignity as a human being," reads the ruling in part.

The judge noted that convicts still be denied permission should there be compelling reasons made against the request.