Jubilee MPs break rank with Azimio, meet Ruto [Photos]

The Wednesday, morning meeting was also attended by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

According to reports by mainstream media sources, the MPs broke rank with the opposition; the Azimio la Umoja coalition party, which has castigated its MPs for holding talks with the head of state.

Narok Senator has called on Jubilee Party leader and former President Uhuru Kenyatta to put his house in order.

“Hon Jeremiah Kioni please ask Uhuru to come and speak to your members or all of them will fold!” he said in a tweet.

A similar meeting between Ruto and ODM MPS held on Tuesday, caused an uproar within the opposition, who accused the legislators of betrayal and selfishness.

Many political pundits have claimed that the head of state could be trying to woo opposition MPs, but the legislators have held that the meetings were not about politics but development.

In a statement, ODM Director of Communications Philip Etale terms the MPs as selfish, castigating them for what he called undermining Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

“The party has been monitoring closely the behind-the-scenes activities involving some of them and today was just the climax,” Etale stated.

Among the leaders who attended Ruto’s breakfast meeting included Langata MP Jalang’o, Tom Ojienda (Kisumu), Shakeel Shabir (Kisumu Town East), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), and Mark Nyamita (Uriri).

“Such meetings are aimed at diverting the attention of Kenyans from issues they are faced with, ranging from the high cost of living, unbearable school fees for their children, and corruption.

“We call on Kenyans to ignore such selfish leaders who only care about their stomachs and not the well-being of the millions of poor Kenyans,” Etale added.