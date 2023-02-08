ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Jubilee MPs break rank with Azimio, meet Ruto [Photos]

Denis Mwangi

Many political pundits have claimed that the head of state could be trying to woo opposition MPs

President William Ruto met Jubilee MPs at State House on February 8, 2023
President William Ruto met Jubilee MPs at State House on February 8, 2023

President William Ruto hosted about 30 leaders from the Jubilee Party at State House, among them Sabina Chege, Margaret Kamar, MPs Yusuf Hassan (Kamukunji) and Adan Keynan (Eldas).

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The Wednesday, morning meeting was also attended by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

According to reports by mainstream media sources, the MPs broke rank with the opposition; the Azimio la Umoja coalition party, which has castigated its MPs for holding talks with the head of state.

Narok Senator has called on Jubilee Party leader and former President Uhuru Kenyatta to put his house in order.

President William Ruto met Jubilee MPs at State House on February 8, 2023
President William Ruto met Jubilee MPs at State House on February 8, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
President William Ruto met Jubilee MPs at State House on February 8, 2023
President William Ruto met Jubilee MPs at State House on February 8, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Hon Jeremiah Kioni please ask Uhuru to come and speak to your members or all of them will fold!” he said in a tweet.

READ: Jubilee Party relocates from Pangani to new headquarters

A similar meeting between Ruto and ODM MPS held on Tuesday, caused an uproar within the opposition, who accused the legislators of betrayal and selfishness.

Many political pundits have claimed that the head of state could be trying to woo opposition MPs, but the legislators have held that the meetings were not about politics but development.

READ: 19 MPs with the most political influence in Kenya

In a statement, ODM Director of Communications Philip Etale terms the MPs as selfish, castigating them for what he called undermining Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

The party has been monitoring closely the behind-the-scenes activities involving some of them and today was just the climax,” Etale stated.

President William Ruto meets Nyanza leaders at State House on February 7, 2023
President William Ruto meets Nyanza leaders at State House on February 7, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Among the leaders who attended Ruto’s breakfast meeting included Langata MP Jalang’o, Tom Ojienda (Kisumu), Shakeel Shabir (Kisumu Town East), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), and Mark Nyamita (Uriri).

Such meetings are aimed at diverting the attention of Kenyans from issues they are faced with, ranging from the high cost of living, unbearable school fees for their children, and corruption.

We call on Kenyans to ignore such selfish leaders who only care about their stomachs and not the well-being of the millions of poor Kenyans,” Etale added.

Party leader Odinga also called for an ODM Parliamentary Group meeting over the weekend following the reports.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto's instructions to MPs who have defected from Azimio [Photos]

Ruto's instructions to MPs who have defected from Azimio [Photos]

Witchdoctor, three others arrested over human sacrifice

Witchdoctor, three others arrested over human sacrifice

Jubilee MPs break rank with Azimio, meet Ruto [Photos]

Jubilee MPs break rank with Azimio, meet Ruto [Photos]

CS Kindiki announces reward programme to improve security

CS Kindiki announces reward programme to improve security

Government of Uganda ends UN human rights office mandate

Government of Uganda ends UN human rights office mandate

List of gov't pledges to Magoha's family regarding his sendoff

List of gov't pledges to Magoha's family regarding his sendoff

Tribunal recommends Ruto to fire Justice Juma Chitembwe

Tribunal recommends Ruto to fire Justice Juma Chitembwe

ODM MPs in trouble for meeting Ruto at State House

ODM MPs in trouble for meeting Ruto at State House

Jalang'o speaks after meeting Ruto at State House

Jalang'o speaks after meeting Ruto at State House

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Young woman opening the car door. Credit: Fotostorm

Why many Kenyans are experiencing slight shock when touching cars, doors, other objects

Simon Ndung'u Kinyanjui and Margaret Wairimu,

Why Nakuru couple lost 5 newborns after celebrating miracle birth

File Image of Police Vehicle

6 Kisii teachers arrested for punishing students indecently

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi during a Cabinet meeting on January 31, 2023

Probe into robbery at Mudavadi's Karen home takes unexpected turn