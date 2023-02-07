Jalang'o speaks after meeting Ruto at State House

Jalang’o was among 9 MPs from the Orange Democratic Movement who were invited to State House for the breakfast meeting.

Speaking after the early morning session, the Lang’ata lawmaker divulged that he pushed for the development of his constituency and priority projects the government should embark on.

“Today we had breakfast with the president. I followed up on the start date of the construction of affordable housing in Highrise Ward and the completion of the Langata TVET.

“The project is on and the contractor is on the ground, an extra Sh50 million has been located for the completion of the TVET,” Jalang’o said.

Other ODM legislators who were at the meeting included Tom Ojienda (Kisumu), Shakeel Shabir (Kisumu Town East), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), and Mark Nyamita (Uriri).

In a statement, President Ruto said leaders must join hands, foster coexistence and work together in confronting the challenges facing our country.

"They must endeavour to lead by example and serve the interest of the people. This is a sure route to a more united and developed Kenya," he stated.

Political pundits have claimed that President Ruto is wooing ODM legislators to his side even as party leader Raila Odinga claims he does not recognise the current government.

In his most recent public rally, the former Prime Minister said that the Kenya Kwanza administration should resign as it is a product of electoral fraud, noting that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission subverted the will of the people.

He also scoffed at Ruto for targeting the Kenyatta family, accusing him of doublespeak on matters of taxation, claiming that the real tax cheats and lords of corruption are in government.

The head of state also recently met another group of opposition MPs from the Jubilee Party, a constituent party of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance.

The meeting, which was attended by MPs Sabina Chege, Kanini Kega, David Kiaraho, Irene Njoki, Zachary Kwenya, Shadrack Mwiti, Mark Mwenje, Amos Mwago, Daniel Karitho, Stanley Muthama, and Joseph Githuku, focused on the importance of building a bigger and better team that can work together to effectively prosecute the agenda of the people of Kenya.

In his remarks, President Ruto emphasized the need for unity and inclusivity in order to move the country forward.

"We cannot move our country forward by leaving others behind," he said.

"We must build a bigger and better team that will work together to effectively prosecute the agenda of the people of Kenya," the head of state added.

The MPs, who represent various constituencies across the country, shared their insights on the challenges and opportunities facing their respective regions.