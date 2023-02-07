ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Jalang'o speaks after meeting Ruto at State House

Denis Mwangi

President William Ruto is making inroads in Raila Odinga's camp

President William Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Lang'ata MP Jalang'o at State House on February 7, 2023
President William Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Lang'ata MP Jalang'o at State House on February 7, 2023

Lang’ata Member of Parliament Jalang’o has confirmed a meeting with President William Ruto on Tuesday, February 7 at State House Nairobi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Jalang’o was among 9 MPs from the Orange Democratic Movement who were invited to State House for the breakfast meeting.

Speaking after the early morning session, the Lang’ata lawmaker divulged that he pushed for the development of his constituency and priority projects the government should embark on.

President William Ruto with Lang'ata MP Jalango at State House on February 7, 2023
President William Ruto with Lang'ata MP Jalango at State House on February 7, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Today we had breakfast with the president. I followed up on the start date of the construction of affordable housing in Highrise Ward and the completion of the Langata TVET.

The project is on and the contractor is on the ground, an extra Sh50 million has been located for the completion of the TVET,” Jalang’o said.

Other ODM legislators who were at the meeting included Tom Ojienda (Kisumu), Shakeel Shabir (Kisumu Town East), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), and Mark Nyamita (Uriri).

In a statement, President Ruto said leaders must join hands, foster coexistence and work together in confronting the challenges facing our country.

President William Ruto meets Nyanza leaders at State House on February 7, 2023
President William Ruto meets Nyanza leaders at State House on February 7, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

"They must endeavour to lead by example and serve the interest of the people. This is a sure route to a more united and developed Kenya," he stated.

Political pundits have claimed that President Ruto is wooing ODM legislators to his side even as party leader Raila Odinga claims he does not recognise the current government.

In his most recent public rally, the former Prime Minister said that the Kenya Kwanza administration should resign as it is a product of electoral fraud, noting that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission subverted the will of the people.

He also scoffed at Ruto for targeting the Kenyatta family, accusing him of doublespeak on matters of taxation, claiming that the real tax cheats and lords of corruption are in government.

The head of state also recently met another group of opposition MPs from the Jubilee Party, a constituent party of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance.

The meeting, which was attended by MPs Sabina Chege, Kanini Kega, David Kiaraho, Irene Njoki, Zachary Kwenya, Shadrack Mwiti, Mark Mwenje, Amos Mwago, Daniel Karitho, Stanley Muthama, and Joseph Githuku, focused on the importance of building a bigger and better team that can work together to effectively prosecute the agenda of the people of Kenya.

In his remarks, President Ruto emphasized the need for unity and inclusivity in order to move the country forward.

President William Ruto held a working breakfast with Jubilee Party MPs at State House Kenya on January 23, to discuss the agenda of the people of Kenya and the role of the party in moving the country forward.
President William Ruto held a working breakfast with Jubilee Party MPs at State House Kenya on January 23, to discuss the agenda of the people of Kenya and the role of the party in moving the country forward. Pulse Live Kenya

"We cannot move our country forward by leaving others behind," he said.

"We must build a bigger and better team that will work together to effectively prosecute the agenda of the people of Kenya," the head of state added.

The MPs, who represent various constituencies across the country, shared their insights on the challenges and opportunities facing their respective regions.

They also discussed ways in which the government can work together to address these issues and improve the lives of Kenyans.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Jalang'o speaks after meeting Ruto at State House

Jalang'o speaks after meeting Ruto at State House

Uncovering digital informalities in Nairobi with MATZA Edgelands

Uncovering digital informalities in Nairobi with MATZA Edgelands

How to apply for Gov't Spokesperson job worth Sh970k per month

How to apply for Gov't Spokesperson job worth Sh970k per month

Doctors narrate 15-hour surgery to save conjoined twins [Video]

Doctors narrate 15-hour surgery to save conjoined twins [Video]

Why many Kenyans are experiencing slight shock when touching cars, doors & other objects

Why many Kenyans are experiencing slight shock when touching cars, doors & other objects

Raila reunites with ex-World Bank boss after 35 years [Details]

Raila reunites with ex-World Bank boss after 35 years [Details]

Probe into robbery at Mudavadi's Karen home takes unexpected turn

Probe into robbery at Mudavadi's Karen home takes unexpected turn

Ruto responds to Mama Ngina Kenyatta [Video]

Ruto responds to Mama Ngina Kenyatta [Video]

Kibra Declaration: Details of demands issued by Raila, Kalonzo and Karua

Kibra Declaration: Details of demands issued by Raila, Kalonzo and Karua

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Simon Ndung'u Kinyanjui and Margaret Wairimu,

Why Nakuru couple lost 5 newborns after celebrating miracle birth

File Image of Police Vehicle

6 Kisii teachers arrested for punishing students indecently

Young woman opening the car door. Credit: Fotostorm

Why many Kenyans are experiencing slight shock when touching cars, doors & other objects

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi during a Cabinet meeting on January 31, 2023

Probe into robbery at Mudavadi's Karen home takes unexpected turn