Jubilee Party relocates from Pangani to new headquarters

According to the Secretary General of the party, Jeremiah Kioni, the focus of the move is to "strengthen our country, constituency, and ward offices, and recruit more members as we mold and nurture the next generation of Jubilee leaders."

The Jubilee Party allegedly paid an annual rent of Sh90 million for its headquarters in Pangani.

After the 2022 General Election, the building that housed the party headquarters was put up for auction, with the auctioneers targeting to collect 435 million shillings from the sale after the building's owners defaulted on a loan.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta currently serves as the Party Leader, with Jimi Angwenyi, Naomi Shaban, Kinoti Gatobu, and Peter Mositet serving as his deputies.

Ahead of the General Election, the party formed a coalition with the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and other parties to create the Azimio la Umoja Coalition party.

However, the coalition performed poorly in the election, losing most of its popularity and political seats to the United Democratic Alliance, led by President William Ruto.

Despite the rivalry between their party leaders, some members of the Jubilee Party have signaled a willingness to work with President Ruto.

On January 2023, Jubilee elected leaders held a breakfast meeting with the head of state at State House.

The meeting, attended by 11 MPs representing various constituencies across the country, focused on the importance of building a bigger and better team that can work together to effectively prosecute the agenda of the people of Kenya.

During the meeting, President Ruto emphasized the need for unity and inclusivity in order to move the country forward, stating, "We cannot move our country forward by leaving others behind. We must build a bigger and better team that will work together to effectively prosecute the agenda of the people of Kenya."