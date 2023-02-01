ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Jubilee Party relocates from Pangani to new headquarters

Denis Mwangi

The Jubilee Party allegedly paid an annual rent of Sh90 million for its headquarters in Pangani.

Jubilee party secretary Jeremiah Kioni
Jubilee party secretary Jeremiah Kioni

The Jubilee Party has announced the relocation of its headquarters from Pangani to Kileleshwa in Nairobi. In a statement released on February 1st, the party said that its new offices are located off Mandera Road in the Kileleshwa area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

According to the Secretary General of the party, Jeremiah Kioni, the focus of the move is to "strengthen our country, constituency, and ward offices, and recruit more members as we mold and nurture the next generation of Jubilee leaders."

The Jubilee Party allegedly paid an annual rent of Sh90 million for its headquarters in Pangani.

Jubilee Party Headquarters
Jubilee Party Headquarters Pulse Live Kenya

After the 2022 General Election, the building that housed the party headquarters was put up for auction, with the auctioneers targeting to collect 435 million shillings from the sale after the building's owners defaulted on a loan.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta currently serves as the Party Leader, with Jimi Angwenyi, Naomi Shaban, Kinoti Gatobu, and Peter Mositet serving as his deputies.

Ahead of the General Election, the party formed a coalition with the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and other parties to create the Azimio la Umoja Coalition party.

However, the coalition performed poorly in the election, losing most of its popularity and political seats to the United Democratic Alliance, led by President William Ruto.

Despite the rivalry between their party leaders, some members of the Jubilee Party have signaled a willingness to work with President Ruto.

On January 2023, Jubilee elected leaders held a breakfast meeting with the head of state at State House.

The meeting, attended by 11 MPs representing various constituencies across the country, focused on the importance of building a bigger and better team that can work together to effectively prosecute the agenda of the people of Kenya.

President William Ruto held a working breakfast with Jubilee Party MPs at State House Kenya on January 23, to discuss the agenda of the people of Kenya and the role of the party in moving the country forward.
President William Ruto held a working breakfast with Jubilee Party MPs at State House Kenya on January 23, to discuss the agenda of the people of Kenya and the role of the party in moving the country forward. Pulse Live Kenya

During the meeting, President Ruto emphasized the need for unity and inclusivity in order to move the country forward, stating, "We cannot move our country forward by leaving others behind. We must build a bigger and better team that will work together to effectively prosecute the agenda of the people of Kenya."

The MPs shared their insights on the challenges and opportunities facing their respective regions.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Jubilee Party relocates from Pangani to new headquarters

Jubilee Party relocates from Pangani to new headquarters

Promising doctor dies by suicide, union issues demands

Promising doctor dies by suicide, union issues demands

Muhoozi supporters endorse Museveni for 2026 presidency

Muhoozi supporters endorse Museveni for 2026 presidency

Chebukati responds to Raila after remarks in Jacaranda rally

Chebukati responds to Raila after remarks in Jacaranda rally

DCI officers ambush thugs to save kidnapped university girl

DCI officers ambush thugs to save kidnapped university girl

Kibicho reveals moment when Magoha almost resigned from office

Kibicho reveals moment when Magoha almost resigned from office

Why people thought I was crazy in marrying Magoha - Dr Barbara

Why people thought I was crazy in marrying Magoha - Dr Barbara

Report shows decline in biometric fraud attempts in Kenya

Report shows decline in biometric fraud attempts in Kenya

Gov't announces changes in issuance of birth & death certificates

Gov't announces changes in issuance of birth & death certificates

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto during the 16th Annual General Meeting and Conference of Africa Prosecutors’ Association held in Mombasa County on Monday, January 30, 2023

Ruto's dare to Raila after reports of secret meeting with Chebukati

Jubilee party secretary Jeremiah Kioni

Jubilee Party relocates from Pangani to new headquarters