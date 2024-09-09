High Court presiding judge airlifted to hospital after serious road accident

According to the latest updates, she has been airlifted to Nairobi for urgent medical treatment while the bodyguards were taken to Valley Hospital Nakuru.

Lady Justice Thripsisa Wanjiku Wamae Pulse Live Kenya

NTSA Reports Alarming Increase in Road Traffic Fatalities in 2024

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) recently released a report revealing a significant rise in road traffic fatalities in Kenya for the year 2024.

According to the NTSA, there have been at least 3,056 road traffic deaths between January 1 and August 27, a notable increase compared to the 2,910 fatalities reported during the same period in 2023.

The NTSA data highlights that 7,114 individuals have been involved in road accidents so far this year, marking a rise of 703 cases compared to the previous year.

Out of these incidents, 3,674 individuals sustained serious injuries, while 585 others suffered minor injuries.

Pedestrians have been disproportionately affected by the surge in road accidents, with fatalities rising by 15 percent.

This year, 1,177 pedestrians have lost their lives compared to 1,044 by the same date last year.

Similarly, passenger deaths have increased by 15 percent, with 595 passengers killed in crashes, up from 519 in 2023. Additionally, 262 drivers have died in road accidents this year.

Conversely, there has been a slight reduction in fatalities among motorcyclists, with 710 reported deaths compared to 756 in 2023.

The number of pillion passengers who died also decreased to 259, down from 269 last year. Furthermore, fatalities among pedal cyclists have dropped to 53 from 60 in 2023.