ADVERTISEMENT
High Court presiding judge airlifted to hospital after serious road accident

Denis Mwangi

High Court Judge Lady Justice Thripsisa Wanjiku Wamae was involved in a road accident on Monday.

A vehicle ferrying Isiolo High Court Judge Cherere Thripsisa Wanjiku Wamae
A vehicle ferrying Isiolo High Court Judge Cherere Thripsisa Wanjiku Wamae

The vehicle ferrying Lady Justice Thripsisa Wanjiku Wamae who was the presiding judge at Isiolo High Court was involved in an accident along the Eldama Ravine – Nakuru road.

According to the latest updates, she has been airlifted to Nairobi for urgent medical treatment while the bodyguards were taken to Valley Hospital Nakuru.

Vehicle ferrying Lady Justice Thripsisa Wanjiku Wamae
Vehicle ferrying Lady Justice Thripsisa Wanjiku Wamae
Lady Justice Thripsisa Wanjiku Wamae
Lady Justice Thripsisa Wanjiku Wamae Lady Justice Thripsisa Wanjiku Wamae Pulse Live Kenya
NTSA Reports Alarming Increase in Road Traffic Fatalities in 2024

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) recently released a report revealing a significant rise in road traffic fatalities in Kenya for the year 2024.

According to the NTSA, there have been at least 3,056 road traffic deaths between January 1 and August 27, a notable increase compared to the 2,910 fatalities reported during the same period in 2023.

The NTSA data highlights that 7,114 individuals have been involved in road accidents so far this year, marking a rise of 703 cases compared to the previous year.

Out of these incidents, 3,674 individuals sustained serious injuries, while 585 others suffered minor injuries.

Pedestrians have been disproportionately affected by the surge in road accidents, with fatalities rising by 15 percent.

This year, 1,177 pedestrians have lost their lives compared to 1,044 by the same date last year.

A vehicle ferrying Isiolo High Court Judge Cherere Thripsisa Wanjiku Wamae
A vehicle ferrying Isiolo High Court Judge Cherere Thripsisa Wanjiku Wamae A vehicle ferrying Isiolo High Court Judge Cherere Thripsisa Wanjiku Wamae Pulse Live Kenya

Similarly, passenger deaths have increased by 15 percent, with 595 passengers killed in crashes, up from 519 in 2023. Additionally, 262 drivers have died in road accidents this year.

Conversely, there has been a slight reduction in fatalities among motorcyclists, with 710 reported deaths compared to 756 in 2023.

The number of pillion passengers who died also decreased to 259, down from 269 last year. Furthermore, fatalities among pedal cyclists have dropped to 53 from 60 in 2023.

In total, last year saw over 4,300 road traffic deaths, with the remaining individuals—out of 22,885 involved in accidents—left with serious, life-altering injuries.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

ADVERTISEMENT

