The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Julius Malema lectures Ruto on hosting the King, unkept promises & African unity

Denis Mwangi

South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighter party leader Julius Malema criticised Kenya's President William Ruto during his visit to Kenya on November 9, 2023.

South Africa opposition leader Julius Malema during his visit to Kenya
South Africa opposition leader Julius Malema during his visit to Kenya

Malema travelled to Kenya to attend the launch of the Pan African Institute at Lukenya University.

Recommended articles

In his speech, Malema lashed out at Ruto for a number of things including his frequent travels outside the country, honouring King Charles III as well as his stand on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Malema also accused Ruto of failing to deliver on the promises he made to Kenyans when he ran for office.

“I don’t know if President William Ruto means it because he said so many things and I cannot locate him these days because the things he said during elections and the things he is doing now are two different things,” said Malema.

ADVERTISEMENT

Malema castigated the president for failing to put his money where his mouth is to get rid of the US dollar as a means of trade in Africa.

Malema said that he heard Ruto saying that Africa needs to do away with the dollar and build their own, but his actions were not corresponding with the commitment.

South Africa opposition leader Julius Malema during his visit to Kenya
South Africa opposition leader Julius Malema during his visit to Kenya South Africa opposition leader Julius Malema during his visit to Kenya Pulse Live Kenya

Malema also criticised Ruto for hosting King Charles III in Kenya and shaking hands with him during his visit to the country.

Malema said that the Kenyan army is a product of the Mau Mau rebellion, and those who killed people in the Mau Mau rebellion cannot be saluted by the same army of the children of those who were killed during Mau Mau rebellion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Overall, Malema's speech was aimed at promoting pan-Africanism and criticising leaders who he believes are not doing enough to promote the interests of the African continent.

"We call upon the Kenyan Government to be firm and to decide what they want to be, do they want to be Pan Africanist or do they want to be proponents of neocolonialism, you can’t have it both, only one call must be made and that call is open Africanism," he said

Malema's visit was also attended by lawyer P.L.O. Lumumba who is the chair of the Pan African Institute.

"It is also inspiring to see that our esteemed Prof Lumumba and those who are joining him in this initiative have chosen our continent and Kenya in particular, to establish an intellectual research and knowledge institution," Malema added.

Speaking on Ruto's stance of the Israel-Palestine conflict, the South African opposition leader said that the head of state is on the wrong side of history.

ADVERTISEMENT
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Julius Malema lectures Ruto on hosting the King, unkept promises & African unity

Julius Malema lectures Ruto on hosting the King, unkept promises & African unity

Mixed reactions as taxi driver shaves off clients' hair over unpaid fare [Video]

Mixed reactions as taxi driver shaves off clients' hair over unpaid fare [Video]

High Court suspends revised fees for ID, passports

High Court suspends revised fees for ID, passports

Highlights from Ruto's State of the Nation Address
Live

Highlights from Ruto's State of the Nation Address

CS Kindiki says Haiti mission will cost Sh90B, here are sources of the money

CS Kindiki says Haiti mission will cost Sh90B, here are sources of the money

Kenyans react to new 'cost of leaving' plus other ID & immigration services

Kenyans react to new 'cost of leaving' plus other ID & immigration services

Makerere staff reject biometric check-in system

Makerere staff reject biometric check-in system

Governor Kawira Mwangaza survives 2nd impeachment

Governor Kawira Mwangaza survives 2nd impeachment

Israel, US compiling list of foreigners to leave Gaza Strip – Hamas

Israel, US compiling list of foreigners to leave Gaza Strip – Hamas

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto and Chief of Defence Francis Ogolla during Mashujaa celebrations on October 20, 2023

Ruto now returns Kenya Meat Commission to Ministry of Defence

How the King travels: Inside the Royal Air Force VIP Voyager

How the King travels: Inside the Royal Air Force VIP Voyager

Margaret Mbitu

New details emerge on Kenyan woman found dead at US airport

President William Ruto chairs Cabinet meeting at Kisumu State Lodge on October 9, 2023

Leaked letter uncovers Ruto's deal with Kiambu MPs & sabotage of gov't projects