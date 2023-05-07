The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kabarak University ICT Manager suspended as hackers table their demand

Charles Ouma

Kabarak University's Facebook account was seized by hackers who have been using it to spread malicious and misleading images and content that contravenes the institution’s Christian values and have since tabled their demands

Kabarak University
Kabarak University

Kabarak University has announced the way forward after its Facebook account was seized by a group of cyber criminals that has been using the same to spread malicious and misleading images and content that contravenes the institution’s Christian values.

Recommended articles

A statement released by the university’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Henry Kiplangat assured all stakeholders that all necessary measures have been taken to regain control of the page and prevent any further unauthorized access.

“We want to assure our stakeholders and the general public that we are taking all necessary measures to regain control of our page and prevent any further unauthorized access.

"We urge our followers and prospective students to disregard information posted by these criminals and to contact us directly through our official website or other verified channels.” Read the statement in part.

ADVERTISEMENT

The institution distanced itself from the content that has been posted by the cyber criminals.

"It is important to note that any information or advertisements posted on our Facebook page by these criminals do not represent our institution, and we dissociate ourselves from them entirely.

"We understand that this situation has caused significant disruption to our online presence through our Facebook page, and we apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to resolve this issue," the statement read in part.

A section Kabarak University
A section Kabarak University A section Kabarak University Pulse Live Kenya

In the wake of the incident which resulted in the suspension of the university’s IT manager, the institution heightened its cyber security protocols.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Universities given deadline to reveal cost of degree programmes after Ruto’s order

ICT Manager suspended as hackers table demands

Earlier on, the institution had sent out a notice stating that it had since surrendered the compromised account to the hackers and created a new one.

"Since our official page was hacked, we as the Kabarak University have decided to surrender this page to this scammer and we've been ordered to create another page.

"We've forwarded this case to the concerned authorities and the action is being undertaken. We do apologize for any inconvenience brought by the malicious act. We've decided to suspend the ICT manager till further notice. Follow our new page for new updates from the University," read the notice.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hacker had demanded Ksh68,250 (500 dollars) to surrender the account back, before putting up another post daring the institution to recover the account.

"I will not return this account, but I challenge all of you to reclaim this account immediately-regards a student from one of Jakarta's IT-based high schools, (Indonesia)." Read the post.

The account in question is verified and 46,000 followers and 36,000 likes.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Meet Purity Wambui: Kenyan woman who has won UN award through chapati

Meet Purity Wambui: Kenyan woman who has won UN award through chapati

UDA politician Brenda Majune urges Ruto to let business people own guns

UDA politician Brenda Majune urges Ruto to let business people own guns

Raila hangs out with Pastor Ezekiel Odero at his luxurious home

Raila hangs out with Pastor Ezekiel Odero at his luxurious home

Kabarak University ICT Manager suspended as hackers table their demand

Kabarak University ICT Manager suspended as hackers table their demand

Why Raila is taking legal action against Ruto after Kilifi visit

Why Raila is taking legal action against Ruto after Kilifi visit

Universities given deadline to reveal cost of degree programmes after Ruto’s order

Universities given deadline to reveal cost of degree programmes after Ruto’s order

DP Gachagua excites crowd explaining why he uses Kikuyu language to address Kenyans

DP Gachagua excites crowd explaining why he uses Kikuyu language to address Kenyans

Ezekiel Odero gives rare glimpse into his family's private life during arrest

Ezekiel Odero gives rare glimpse into his family's private life during arrest

Raila secures another win as Ruto's team gives in to Azimio's demand

Raila secures another win as Ruto's team gives in to Azimio's demand

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Defence CS Aden Duale

Ministry of Defence announces 245 civilian jobs [How to Apply]

David Osiany and Syombua Osiany

David Osiany and wife Syombua break silence amid Maverick Aoko’s cheating claims

President William Ruto during a media breifing at State House, Nairobi on May 3, 2023

Explainer: Ruto's new university funding model & how it affects students

Lawyer Cliff Ombeta

Cliff Ombeta under investigations days after taking on Ezekiel's case