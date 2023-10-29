The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
7 female university students who lived large arrested shooting adult content

Charles Ouma

Police pounced on the young women who lived a luxurious life while allegedly engaging in explicit content production

File image of a police vehicle


Seven university students who led a lavish lifestyle that puzzled neighbours despite having no known source of income have been arrested shooting an adult film in Kakamega.

Police pounced on the young women while engaging in explicit content production at an apartment in Mwiyala ward, Shweye sub-county.

According to the area residents, the suspects who included a Ugandan are all university students who lived large in the luxurious apartment that was furnished to their taste.

Kakamega County police commander Joseph Kigen confirmed the incident, noting that suspects are in lawful police custody awaiting processing and arraignment in court.

Police involved in the raid confiscated various tools, devices and equipment such as cameras, electronic devices and computers that were allegedly being used in the production of the explicit content.

“The DCI is investigating this issue therefore we cannot give further information on the case before we are briefed on more by the Cyber Crime office because those devices have been taken for forensic testing to verify that they indeed partook in such activities,” Kigen said during an interview shortly after the arrest.

A woman in handcuffs


He added that the matter has been taken up by the Directorate of Criminal (DCI) with investigations launched. The suspects were taken into custody pending interrogation.

The police boss added that any accomplice will also be arrested to face justice.

Residents decried the activities of the young women, lamenting that they provide a bad example to their children.

They further expressed their disgust at the anguish that the suspect’s parents will go through upon learning of their activities when all along the parents believed they are studying.

"What these girls have done is portray a very bad image to young kids. Parents assume that their children are in school studying, only to receive such disheartening news of their involvement in such activities for quick financial gains," noted one resident.

Reports indicate that the suspicious activities of the group was flagged by alert members of the public.

Charles Ouma
