KDF announces recruitment drive - dates & how to apply

Among the positions that will be filled during the recruitment drive that will run between August and September are General Service Officer (GSO) Cadets (Regular and Graduate degree holders), Specialist Officers, General Duty Recruits, Tradesmen/women, and Defence Forces Constables.

Candidates eyeing the GSO Cadets and General Duty Recruits must be aged between 18 and 26 years, among other requirements.

Candidates must not be above 30 years of age for Specialist Officers and Tradesmen/women.

Anyone eyeing seeking to join KDF as Chaplain/Imam must be at least 39 years of age.

Physically, the candidates must meet the following minimum requirements: Minimum height for men 1.60m (5ft 3in) and women 1.52m (5ft). The minimum weight for men is 54.55 kg and for women 50.00 Kg

“Female candidates must not be pregnant at the time of recruitment and during the entire duration of training. Candidates must be medically fit and skin must be healthy devoid of large or deep scars and tattoos,” added the advertisement for the vacancies.

Specialist Officers and Tradesmen/women are required to posses at least two years of practicing experience in their field of specialization with the applications being done online.

The advertisement added that August 20 is the deadline for these categories with successful candidates notified through the print media between September 17 to 24, 2023.

KDF recruiting teams consisting of the Kenya Army, the Kenya Air Force and the Kenya Navy will conduct recruitment at various recruitment centres on various dates for General Service Officer (GSO) Cadets, General Service Officer Cadets – Graduate degree holders, General Duty Recruits and Defence Forces Constabulary.

“Bribery and other acts of corruption are against the law and anyone suspected of being culpable of such will be arrested and prosecuted in a court of law. KDF recruitment is absolutely free to all,” the ministry added.